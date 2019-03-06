Not long after Mary Anne Rhodes moved to Venice in 1985, she followed a piece of advice she read in a newspaper article.
“The article said, ‘If you are new in the community, come and join the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild if there’s anything you want to know about local restaurants, places to go or anything else. Somehow somebody in the guild will be able to tell you anything you want to hear.’”
“That turned out be true,” said Rhodes, who laughed along with several other of the 20 members who had gathered on a recent morning in the arts and crafts room at Jacaranda Trace for an informal session of quilt-making.
Conversations and the information conveyed at such sessions are as varied as the swatches of cloth that the nimble-fingered quilters guide through their sewing machines.
The guild, founded in 1973 by 25 women, has 360 members; there are two male members.
The organization meets once a month, conducts classes at the Venice Community Center, puts on a biennial quilt show and schedules informal workshops at Jacaranda Trace, a retirement community off Jacaranda Boulevard. Often, too, several members will form small “circle” groups and work together in someone’s home. Circles form on the basis of friendships, common interests, geography or for other reasons.
Rhodes lives at Jacaranda Trace, and helped make the arts and crafts room available to the guild. To show its appreciation, guild members have made individually designed, red-white-and-blue quilts for the 50 U.S. military veterans who live there.
The Venice Area Quilters’ Guild is a nonprofit, charitable organization. A purpose of the guild, as stated in its bylaws, is “to establish and promote educational and charitable endeavors through quilts and quilting.”
Regular recipients of quilts made by guild members are Children First South County and Our Mother’s House shelter for women.
Since 1999, the guild has made a quilt for every child who enters the Head Start programs in Venice and North Port.
In most cases, organizations receive quilts. Sometimes the guild raises funds for charitable organizations by auctioning off quilts.
The Salvation Army has been a recipient of the guild’s charity work. So have organizations that help people with illnesses, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Guild member Donna Hill led a guild effort to provide quilts for families left homeless when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.
“We sent a van load of 50 quilts over to Orlando for families that went there after they had to leave Puerto Rico,” Hill said.
Ilda Dening looked up from her work and said, “This is a wonderful group.”
Several women who attended the guild session at Jacaranda Trace worked that day on quilts that were being made from leftover breast-cancer-themed T-shirts. The Venice Fire Department’s Benevolent Fund had been selling the T-shirts since 2011 to raise money for Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s Mammo Money program. The fire department contacted the guild, which has responded by making quilts that can be auctioned by the fire department to raise additional money for the program. The T-shirts are being transformed into eight quilts.
The quilters who worked that day on the quilts for the fire department were Elaine Murphy, Dawn Moore, Pinky Stewart, Kathy Schley and Elizabeth Rainey.
In November, guild member Holly Bucciarelli delivered 52 quilts to the Venice office of Tidewell Hospice, which provided the quilts to patients and families in Englewood, Port Charlotte, Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch. For years, the guild has made quilts for Tidewell.
Asked about the quilts Tidewell receives, volunteer coordinator Linda Pierce said, “It’s amazing. It’s beyond words … I’ve been here 16 years. I don’t know how far back the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild began” providing quilts “to patients and their families, but it has been a long time. We go through a lot of quilts.”
The quantity of donated quilts is matched by the quality, Pierce said.
“There are very talented people involved in the guild.”
Pierce said of particular note are the quilts the guild members make for military veterans who are hospice patients. Veterans and their families, she said, are each presented the quilt by a veteran who volunteers to become trained by hospice to conduct a ceremony in which the ill veteran is presented a quilt and a pin.
“We recognize what they did for our country,” Pierce said.
While community service is a major focus of the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild, there also is a strong, ongoing effort to promote quality quilt-making, said Caryl Coss, the guild’s current president.
Some members have decades of experience, while others are new to quilting and benefit from skills imparted by guild members.
Also, the guild brings in speakers who are experts in various aspects of quilting.
Purposes of the guild, as stated in the bylaws, also include: “to create, encourage and inspire others by the sharing of ideas”; “to establish educational, professional and ethical standards for quilt-making as guidance to members, and by encouraging adherence to these standards”; “to establish lines of communication among members for stimulation of thought, exchange of ideas, mutual assistance, inspiration and enhancement of individual strengths”; and “to support and encourage the present-day art of quilt-making.”
Diane Kearney, who started making quilts 44 years ago, when she was in high school, said members of the Venice guild make quilts with traditional designs and modern designs, plus art quilts.
Some members use antique Singer sewing machines, while others use sewing machines equipped with computer technology.
Anyone interested in quilting, in general, or specifically the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild, can attended a free event that will celebrate National Quilting Day.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday March 30, at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
There will be quilting demonstrations and hands-on activities for children in what the guild’s Kearney describes as “a family fun day.”
Admission is free, but those attending are asked to bring non-perishable items for donation to the South County Food Pantry, an ongoing recipient of guild charity.
The guild goes through a lot of cloth when making quilts. Donations of 100-percent cotton cloth are sought.
