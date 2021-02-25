VENICE — The Venice Art Center has given its next Call to Artists.
It is asking artists to provide one of their best pieces — regardless of medium. Only one piece, however, will be accepted.
It said the gallery opens 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 6 with peer juroring takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.
“Starting with this exhibit, we will bring back the coveted People’s Choice Award,” it said. “Fill out a survey form and vote for your favorite entry. The winner will receive a free entry to the next show.”
The voting goes until April 1.
To enter online, visit VeniceArtCenter.com and click on Exhibitions and then Select Call to Artists for Entry.
The other option is to bring the entry between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6.
“To limit contact while submitting your actual pieces, make sure that your entry or entries are clearly marked on the back with all the entry information,” it said. “All you need to do once at the Art Center is place your entry or entries on the receiving table.”
Those who enter online agree to have met exhibit rules. Any that don’t won’t be included in this exhibition, it said.
It asked people to consider online submissions due to Art Center staffing concerns.
The show runs from March 12 to April 1 with art pick up date from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2.
For more information, email suzanne@veniceartcenter.com.
