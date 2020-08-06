When asked when the Venice Art Center would reopen Executive Director Mary Moscatelli replied: “As soon as I get plexiglass and sanitizer we’ll open.”
A few days later the doors opened; plexiglass and sanitizer had arrived.
On opening day, visitors came in happy to have this special place give them a venue to visit with friends. Several stayed and enjoyed at the Art Center Café.
Since then, after several weeks, the Art Center continues as a place where beauty and learning join forces.
Recent lectures by Gary Felfoldy brought interested groups together to learn about the Florida Highway Men. They enjoyed Gary’s stories about meeting the artists. He showed slides and introduced the group to what the artists called production line art. Since their work was so popular Florida Highwaymen had to produce as much and as fast as possible. Who knew?
These days several artists are teaching classes limited to 10 students. The fall schedule will be ready soon with information about lectures and classes.
Mary is especially excited about the virtual uncorked classes.
“Thanks to Zoom, friends of all ages from all over the country even the world can get together and take a class together,” Mary says.
Local artists bring in new things every Thursday. Be sure to check out the Venice Art Center’s boutique.
The Venice Art Center is located at 390 Nokomis Ave S. Call 941-485-7136 or visit veniceartcenter.com.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center.
After 10 years at the Art Center, Mary finds ways to keep its mission current and old time classic. She came to Venice and built on the lovely work directors and volunteers had done to make the Art Center the hub of this community.
It seems they would be proud to see the classes, concerts, sales and tea parties Mary schedules. She stands tall among their ranks. Along with the volunteers and staff the Venice Art Center is a welcoming place.
Mary is fun. She is organized and even in the midst of an event when a crises occurs she never gets flustered. She solves the problem, smiles and stands back continuing to enjoy the fruits of her labor. It’s easy to describe Mary as an all around nice person.
She is one of the people who make Venice a great place to live.
