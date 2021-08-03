Venice Avenue Bridge inspections set
VENICE — Traffic will be impacted during a routine inspection of Venice Avenue Bridge set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Marlin Engineering is in charge of the inspection. It is a consultant of DBi Services, according to a news release from the city of Venice.
It will use a snooper truck for under-bridge access.
“A flagging crew will allow alternating eastbound and westbound traffic on Venice Avenue over the Intracoastal Waterway between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m,” it said.
The news release recommends drivers use alternative routes — including Circus Bridge or KMI/Hatchett Creek Bridge.
It noted boat traffic won’t be affected.
Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteersVENICE — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary based in Venice is seeking volunteers for its location.
It “needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety,” it said in a news release.
Among the jobs it has available are those who could become instructors — after receiving local training; along with volunteers who would give boating information to local businesses.
They also need people who would be winning to train as one of its boat crews along with people who can be trained to give boat safety inspections.
Those interested can call the Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Fundraiser set at CoolToday Park
WELLEN PARK — The North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Department will test strength at a fundraiser to benefit local schools on Aug. 5.
After a game of tug of war, the loser’s chief or captain will get dunked in a dunk tank at CoolToday Park.
“We’re doing this fundraiser to help with costs of back to school items,” said Meghan Houser, president of the North Port Young Professionals organization. “We know last year was a very tough and different year for students, teachers and parents.”
The festival will offer food, fun and games, including a rock climbing wall, bounce houses, face painting and a dunk tank.
Kona Ice of Venice will have cool treats available for purchase.
Several bands will perform throughout the day.
The festival is free to enter, and tickets will be available to purchase for the bounce houses, food and drinks.
“The Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park will have food available for sale,” Houser said.
There will also be a misting booth to help with the August heat, and swag bags will be given to the first 250 people filled with items from local businesses.
“We really think the tug of war between the police and fire departments is going to be a big hit,” Houser said. “We are expecting people to really enjoy that and we hope to make it an annual thing.”
The fundraiser will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
