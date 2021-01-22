Venice Beach adds 'functional design' to help recycling efforts

VENICE — A large sea turtle will be greeting visitors at Venice Beach, a piece of art that will function as a reminder to recycle — along with being a recycling receptacle itself.
The aluminum container was revealed Friday, coming together through the teamwork of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Asolo Theatre along with the city of Venice.
Mark Pritchett, the president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Venice-based nonprofit, was pleased with the concept and reality.
"The team just really enjoyed working with the city of Venice and Asolo Theatre. They just had a blast with it," he said.
The Community Foundation's vice president Jon Thaxton spoke about how times have changed in a generation, relating a story about his mother and her use of a mayonnaise jar.
It was never just a mayonnaise jar. Once it was low on mayonnaise, she would use it to make coleslaw.
"Then after that, that mayonnaise jar would find other uses in the kitchen such as storing baby food, maybe okra, guava marmalade, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera," Thaxton said.
After its life was finished in the kitchen, his father adopted the jar.
"And from there it would go out into the tool shed where it would be used to store paint, nails, screws, and things like that."
It was never a one-item use. It always had multiple, and longterm, use.
"In one generation, we have totally transformed — for the sake of convenience — how we package our products."
And its impact is obvious, with "islands of plastic" evolving in the Pacific Ocean; one the size of Texas between California and Hawaii; another twice the size of Texas between Hawaii and Asia. And those are just two of five known floating entanglements of plastic pollution.
The standard amount is dumping one garbage truck of plastics every minute of every day into the oceans, he said.
"It's just amazing what we have done to our natural environment for the sake of plastics," he said. "We're here to bring attention to the catastrophic and devastating impacts that plastics in our oceans are causing to both human health and the health of these magnificent sea creatures."
In 30 years, perhaps the sculpture still exists but less plastic is around.
"That would be ideal, if we could move from plastic to more sustainable materials that don't impact the environment like plastic," Pritchett said.
And he keyed on the engagement of the Asolo and the foundation, along with the assistance of the city of Venice.
"It was brilliant the way the team came up with the concept," Pritchett said.
And there may be a few more structures like it in the future. There is an interest from officials to have them set up at Manasota Key and Lido Key, he said.
Weighing in at about 400 pounds with a 9-foot-by-9-foot span, it was made with durable aluminum because of its exposure to salt air, Asolo Theatre Production Manager Vic Meyrich explained.
"Aluminum is tough to shape into a turtle," he said.
The design was created by Jeffrey Dean with the Asolo.
"It was a challenge," Dean admitted.
After Gulf Coast Community Foundation Marketing Director Kelly Carlstein discussed the concept with Venice Parks & Recreation Board, it ultimately needed approval from the Venice City Council.
Venice Public Works Director James Clinch helped coordinate it from the city's end.
"This is a beautiful piece of art, but it's also an educational piece that's going to be promoting not only awareness for the plastic issue but also recycling," Clinch said.
He said the city has worked hard to make recycling a part of its culture with single-stream recycling underway now.
"While plastic is not going to go away tomorrow, the very least we can do is recycle what we do use," he said.
He also took a moment to discuss the recycling rumor mill.
"There's a lot of misinformation about recycling that's out there," Clinch said.
He said Venice recycling is processed at a Sarasota facility and resold to companies that use the recycling for new products.
"It's a good process — it's not perfect, but it is certainly better than throwing it in the garbage or letting it get into our oceans," Clinch said.
Public Works installed it on Wednesday.
Carlstein was pleased with how it looked — and worked.
"I love bringing together art and education about our environment. Education and the environment are so important to the foundation and our community," she said.
The work was a bit complicated to design and create, but was widely complimented Friday.
"Our friends at the Asolo came up with this incredible functioning design," Carlstein said. "A design that appeals visually but also functions as a recycling can. They worked their magic."
