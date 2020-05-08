SARASOTA — Phase 2 of the "reopening" of Sarasota County is bringing back more normality to Venice Beach.
The concession at the beach reopened from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Friday.
And Monday, the Paw Park, fishing pier and South Jetty, including Jetty Jack's, will come back on line.
Mayor Ron Feinsod began advising residents of the changes Wednesday, before they were officially announced on Friday.
People had been pushing to open the remaining city Gulf-front amenities since the beaches were made accessible for "essential" activities. though parking lots were kept closed until Monday.
Park and beach concessions began reopening this week, starting with the facilities at Siesta Beach and Nokomis Beach, which both reopened Thursday at 10 a.m., operating until 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.
On Monday, the North Jetty Park (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and North Jetty Fish Camp (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) complete the reopenings.
Status report
Also as part of this phase of the reopening:
• On Saturday, kayak rentals by commercial recreational tour operators at county kayak launches may resume.
• On Monday, all county-operated dog parks will open beginning at 6 a.m.
• Also on Monday, the Mid-County Tax Collector’s Office, 6100 Sawyer Loop Road, Sarasota will open with limited driver license transactions that cannot be completed online.
The office will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required. Call 941-861-8300.
• Outdoor tennis and pickleball courts are open. Basketball and volleyball courts and playgrounds are "coming soon" as part of Sarasota County’s Phase 3, according to a county news release.
Venice playgrounds, the Centennial Park Interactive Children’s Fountain and basketball and shuffleboard courts remain closed, to reopen in future phases.
• The facilities of the R/C Squadron at Rothenbach Park and the R/C Fliers of Venice at the Central County Solid Waste Complex are open to club members only. At this time, no visitors or guests are permitted.
• Sarasota County Libraries are offering curbside pickup for items that have been placed on hold. Cardholders will be notified when requested materials are available.
Items can be placed on hold through the library’s website, SCGov.net/library, or by calling 941-861-1110.
The due date for all materials has been extended to June 1.
• The County Commission voted to temporarily waive temporary-use permit requirements to allow restaurants and business to conduct operations outdoors following social distancing guidelines.
On Tuesday, the Venice City Council will discuss diverting traffic downtown to open the eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue for expanded outdoor dining.
The users of all these city and county facilities are expected to maintain social distancing guidelines.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net or these Facebook pages: Sarasota County Government, @SRQCountyGov; Sarasota County Play, @SRQCountyPlay; or Sarasota County Emergency Services, @SRQEmergencyServices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.