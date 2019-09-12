VENICE BEACH - Eating, drinking, dancing, singing and just "hanging out having fun" is the family Venice Beach party.
Expanded this year, it is from 3 p.m. until around sunset - about 8 p.m. - on Saturday, Oct. 28.
The fourth annual Music and Beer Festival returns to the sunny sands adjoining the Venice Beach Parking lot at 101 Esplanade South at West Venice Avenue
Organized by Venice MainStreet it promises to be the biggest and best gathering, according to organizer Nick Sperry, events coordinator.
Entry is free to the public of all ages so it is expected families throughout the day will be shopping and eating at the restaurants along the downtown historic avenues.
Two free shuttles from 2:45 p.m. to sunset around 8:30 p.m. will travel from the Centennial Park parking lot downtown to the Venice Beach Pavilion, at 101 The Esplanade, and back.
Free rides are to avoid parking congestion at the beach. They are sponsored by Sharky’s at the Pier and the Venice Center for Independent & Assisted Living.
Opening the event the Gulf Shores Realty team will distribute free T-shirts for the first 1,000 attendees.
Then with their own style getting everyone in the party mood on the Truly Nolen Stage, the Sarasota Steel Pan Band kicks things off from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
To keep everyone grooving until the sun goes down from 6 to 8 p.m., Offshore Riot takes the stage.
There is plenty of foods to choose from, including local bites from BrewBurgers, The Maine Menu, Sharky's On the Pier, Bonefish Grill, and Kona Ice. Enjoy a variety of mixed drinks featuring Siesta Key Silver Rum or pop the top on a Landshark Lager. There will be 5 food trucks, Bonefish Grill with their Bang, Bang Shrimp, The Main Menu with lobster rolls, Brewburgers famous burgers, Sharky’s and Kona Shaved Ice. Venice MainStreet will have full cocktail bars on the beach with signature cocktails including Marquita’s and Siesta Rum.
This event is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, Truly Nolen, Land Shark and Gulf Shores Realty. No coolers or pets allowed and organizer Sperry reminds everyone to drink people have to be 21 years and should drink responsibly.
Proceeds from the concession sales go to support Venice MainStreet’s mission to enhance the quality of life in our community by preserving, protecting, and promoting Historic Downtown Venice.
For more information, visit www.visitvenicefl.org or contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722, info@venicemainstreet.com.
