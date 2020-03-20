VENICE — The city is closing the South Jetty/Humphris Park, the Venice Fishing Pier and the Children’s Interactive Fountain, effective 6 a.m. Saturday until further notice.
The decision was announced Friday almost exactly 24 hours after Sarasota County announced that county-operated beaches would be closing then.
The county's decision had taken City Manager Ed Lavallee by surprise.
Lavallee had walked the city's beaches, which the county operates, earlier Thursday and seen no violations of the restrictions Gov. Ron DeSantis put in place Tuesday: groups of no more than 10 people with at least 6 feet between them.
When he returned to his office, he chatted with County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, who had taken a similar tour of his own, by helicopter, and seen the same thing along all the beaches in the county from south to north, he said.
As long as those rules were being observed, Lavallee said, then stricter measures wouldn't need to be considered.
Everything changed, he said, when county officials learned that Manatee County would be closing its beaches on Friday.
Jake Saur, Manatee County director of Public Safety, said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that his county decided to act out of concern the closure of other beaches around the state would attract people there.
The prospect of those beachgoers then heading to Sarasota County instead led to the decision to close its beaches as well, Lewis said.
The decision applies to all county-operated beaches, including the North Jetty and the North Jetty Fish Camp.
But it didn't apply to the South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier, which are operated by the city. The plan was to leave them open but block off access to the beach.
The decision to close them was made in order to be consistent with the action the county took, the city's press statement says.
All of the city’s beach parks — Brohard Paw Park, Maxine Barritt Park and Service Club Park — will be closed as well, along with Jetty Jack’s at the South Jetty.
Beach parking lots will be blocked off and signs indicating the closures will be posted. Beaches will be patrolled by law enforcement.
Barricades
If it had been only a matter of local compliance with the governor's order, Lewis said, "they've done exactly what we asked of them."
But beachgoers in other areas were ignoring the governor's order, which led to the closures that Sarasota and Manatee county officials are worried about.
The principal means of enforcing the ban will be by restricting access, he said. The plan is to barricade parking lots and have county personnel, including lifeguards, monitor the beaches for compliance with the closure. Sheriff's deputies will be out as well, Lewis said.
They've already been walking the beaches and were able to get people who were violating the previous rules to comply just by talking to them.
That will be the approach after the closure as well, he said.
"Sarasota County is known as a wonderful place to visit and we don't want to change that," he said.
"We will do our best to keep this closure as short as possible."
Around the state
DeSantis' order left it up to cities and counties to impose tighter restrictions, and several already had.
A number of beaches in Broward County, including popular spring break hot spot Fort Lauderdale, are closed.
That county has about a quarter — 96 — of the 390 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
Beaches in Miami-Dade County and Naples are closed as well. Lee County announced the closure of county-owned beaches effective at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Cocoa Beach's closure goes into effect Friday and Clearwater Beach's on Monday.
Sen. Rick Scott, DeSantis' predecessor, has called for more limits on access to the state's beaches but stopped short of calling for them to be closed.
"I think they ought to do everything they can to stop people from going on the beach," he said in an appearance on CNN Thursday morning. "They ought to make sure that the only way you're going on the beach is by yourself."
At Venice Beach
Mary Smith, 82, of Litchfield County, Connecticut, is a Bird Bay resident when her family is in Venice.
As she sat on a bench at Venice Beach on Thursday, she said she's not concerned about COVID-19.
"My career was in nursing and I have a lot of common sense," she said. "And I'm doing all the things they told you you must do, like wash your hands. And it's very serious. It's unreal, actually, isn't it?"
Smith said she plays tennis near the beach every day and stops by the beach.
"I just wonder where it's all going to end. Closing up you-name-it. You have to keep your own sanity, get a good book; listen to music and just love life."
Circles in the sand
Margaret Tuohy, 70, lives in Ramblers Rest off River Road. When she and her husband, Ed, 70, are not in the Venice area, they live in DeMotte, Indiana.
They were spending the morning with friends, Tom and Jane Forshee, of Canton, Georgia. The four were within a circle in the sand they had marked off.
It was their way of social distancing.
"We're watching the crowds and if they get close to us, we're going to leave," Margaret Tuohy said.
Because of COVID-19, Ramblers Rest — along with most other communities — has shut down gatherings and recreation halls. That left, as of Thursday morning, the beaches as a place to go outside and get fresh air.
"We decided to come out here to the open air; they said open air is best," Tom Forshee, 70, said. "Anybody gets close to us, we'll just pack up and leave. That's why we've got this line right here …. We're doing that 6-foot, don't crowd up," he added — pointing to the markings in the sand.
The four come down to Venice Beach about once a week but said Thursday it didn't seem crowded at all, chalking it up — at least in part — to winter residents returning north early because of COVID-19.
"A lot of people in the park have already left," Margaret Tuohy said.
"They closed all the activities out," Tom Forshee said.
"But what's the use of going home? It's the same thing up there," Jane Forshee said.
The four said they are very aware of the illness and are protective because two of the four have health issues that make them weaker to COVID-19.
"We have to watch what we're doing," Jane Forshee said.
But it's not something to panic about, they said, putting part of the onus on media.
"I think the media plays it up too much. If you sit there and listen to the media too much, it drives you crazy. A little bit is fine, but they go overboard and it's all negative. There's no positive,"
Margaret Tuohy said. "You can't become so isolated that you can't go out of your house."
None of them, though, was upset at the idea that the city might close Venice Beach. On Thursday morning, the idea was just being floated.
"If it closes, it closes," Tom Forshee said.
Harold and Donna Carlson were hosting their family from the Port Huron area of Michigan who were down for spring break. Their group, likewise, had a circle around their family encampment.
"We're concerned but not worried … yet," Harold Carlson said.
He and his wife spend the winter months in Bird Bay in Venice.
"We try not to watch too much TV," Harold Carlson said.
Donna Carlson was hopeful that people would use common sense and allow the area to remain one of few places people could visit.
"I don't think it's a place that has to close if people keep a distance," she said.
Venice Gondolier Editor Scott Lawson contributed.
