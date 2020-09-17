VENICE - Another business has shuttered.

AMF Venice Lanes announced via email on Thursday that it has closed its bowling alley. 

The email gave no specific reasoning for the closure, but the facility was first closed in March because of COVID-19 concerns. 

"We're sorry to say that AMF Venice Lanes has closed," its parent company, New York-based Bowlero Corp., said in the email. "We have deeply appreciated your patronage and support over the years."

The email suggests those who enjoy bowling continue to do so at AMF Gulf Gate Lanes at 7221 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 

