Venice Museum to reopen July 6
VENICE — The Venice Museum, 351 S. Nassau St., is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, July 6.
The museum closed June 7 for the installation of new flooring. The museum also installed new exterior lighting and completed the second phase of exhibit upgrades in the main gallery.
Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Work is nearing completion at the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, 224 W. Milan Ave.
Contractors are expanding the facility and replacing the roof, adding tie-downs to secure it from high winds and better protect the historical collection.
Blood drive set for July 7
VENICE — OneBlood holds a blood drive Wednesday, July 7, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
It must be 56 days since your last whole blood donation.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood Fourth of July T-shirt and $20 eGift Card, along with a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.
ID is required.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make one, visit: OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354.
Next city bike ride is July 8
VENICE — The city has reinstated monthly bicycle rides led by Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper. They are now held on the second Thursday of the month.
The next ride is July 8.
The 6-mile casual ride around the island begins at 10 a.m. Johnson leads a brief safety discussion prior to the ride, which takes off from the gazebo in Centennial Park downtown.
Email Culpepper at dculpepper@venicefl.gov for more information.
