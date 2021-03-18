Realtors lauded by
national group
Mark Soravilla and Peter Rivera, Realtors with Re/Max, have recently earned national recognition as Broker/Owners of the Year for Florida.
They have been use their platform as a small business owner to actively support local foundations as well as lead within their professions for more than a decade.
Soravilla serves as chair of the Venice Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network. The group recently hosted an event raising more than $10,000 to the local Twig foundation. Soravilla serves on the Venice Area Board of Realtors Grievance Committee and dedicates evenings to coaching local soccer teams.
He was awarded the 2020 Exceptional Service Award from the Venice Area Board of Realtors. Mark was born in Venice hospital and has been a Sarasota County resident his entire life, graduating from Lemon Bay High School.
Rivera is treasurer of Stellar MLS, the largest MLS in the state, as a member of the board of directors. He’s also on the Florida Realtors Community Assistance Board of Directors and Diversity Community Group committee. He is the past president of the Board of Realtors, was in the inaugural class of the leadership program and remains a leader within various real estate organizations. Peter is a graduate of Port Charlotte High School.
Brightway Quality
Award given
Brightway Insurance, one of the largest personal lines of independent insurance agencies in the U.S., presented Kevin and Mary Feuser, co-owners of Brightway, Englewood, with the Quality Award, which goes to the agency with the lowest average error rate for the year.
“I look forward to this time each year when we recognize our top agency owners and agents,” Brightway President /CEO Michael Miller said.
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $765 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.
Faulhaber serves Gulf Coast Community Foundation
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has elected Ping Faulhaber to its board of directors. Faulhaber began a three-year, four-month term on the Gulf Coast Board on March 1.
“Ping is a results-minded innovator, creative problem-solver, and generous philanthropist,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “She also brings a wonderful sense of optimism for our region’s future that will fit so well on our bold and mission-driven Board of Directors.”
Faulhaber is an engineer, nonprofit executive, and longtime Sarasota County philanthropist. She currently serves as executive director of Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab, a nonprofit hub of experiential learning in science, technology, and engineering that she founded with her late husband, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber, in 2014.
Previously, she was managing director and CEO of Micromo Electronics. She also serves as director of the Faulhaber Family Foundation.
The other members of the board are chair Rod Hershberger, vice chair David Green, Anne Essner, Tracy Knight, Lisa Krouse, William L. Mehserle Jr., Anand Pallegar, David Sessions, Peter Soderberg, Susan Sofia, Joe Stephan and Pauline Wamsler.
Nautilus chief named as top young professional
SARASOTA — Nautilus Homes co-founder and owner Ryan Perrone was selected as a winner of 2020 National Association of Home Builders Young Professionals Award.
His award is for the area in the Southeastern United States, including Florida, Georgia, North Carlino, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico, according to a news release.
“At first I thought I was building a house, then I realized I was building ancompany, and then I chose to help build a community,” Perrone said in the news release. “Every day, I rise to a greater challenge—to make the world a better place. This award is great recognition, but the changes that I have created are my biggest reward. I could not do it without those closest to me and I am deeply grateful for their support.”
The National Association of Home Builders is a trade association for homebuilders, developers and contractors with 700 state and local associations in the home building industry, the news release noted.
Submit for business grants
SARASOTA — CareerEdge is opening its yearly process Monday, March 22 for plans “from manufacturing, health care, insurance skilled trades and construction employers in Manatee and Sarasota counties,” it said in a news release.
“CareerEdge is seeking grant applications that show a business will use funding, upon approval, to increase skills and accelerate promotions for incumbent workers, while speeding job creation,” it said. “Over the past 11 years, CareerEdge has co-invested nearly $13.2 million in grants to businesses, which was matched by employer investments and other funders.”
To be eligible, submit a letter that includes:
• One of the following industry focus areas: manufacturing, health care, insurance, construction and skilled trades
• Train and close skills gaps for new or current workers
• Design new “career ladders” with increased wages for workers that successfully complete training and/or streamline training i.e., cross training.
• Actively participate on a CareerEdge Industry Council; preference is given to Sarasota Chamber of Commerce members
It said employers can request grants of $15,000 to $50,000 for training programs.
Interested businesses should submit a letter by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20 to careeredgeinfo@sarasotachamber.com. - Staff Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.