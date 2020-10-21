Sign up for Leadership Venice
VENICE — Leadership Venice is an eight-month program of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce designed for participants to learn about the community, build relationships and have the opportunity to better serve as a community leader.
The program actively solicits applications from all sectors and is highly competitive, with every effort made to select participants who will represent a cross-section of the community.
Applicants are also invited to interview with a Leadership alumni selection committee.
A welcome orientation is scheduled for February and an opening retreat is held in March.
The months following have targeted topics, including Arts & Culture, Health & Human Services, Government, Economic Development, Venice History and Community Awareness.
The class also works on a class project that has a lasting impact on the community.
Visit the VeniceChamber.com to download an application or contact Barbara Hines, bhines@venicechamber.com, to obtain one. The deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 14.
Put your focus on Venice
VENICE — Focus on Venice is a community-immersion program for new residents, seniors or anyone who would like to have in-depth knowledge of the Venice community.
Topics are covered over lunch every other week for seven weeks starting Jan. 13. All sessions will be held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
This is an opportunity to network with your peers and get close to the leaders who are instrumental in making things happen.
The cost to attend the program is $195 and includes all lunches. Non-Chamber members are welcome.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 5.
For additional information, contact Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com or 941-800-1482.
Lightspeed Voice brings on Ed Hill
Brad Fuller, CEO of Lightspeed Voice, announced the addition of Ed Hill to the newly created position of director of community engagement.
Lightspeed is based in North Venice.
“Lightspeed is committed to enhancing the quality of life within our local communities,” Fuller stated. “And given Ed’s extensive community experience, we are delighted that he has joined our team.”
Hill’s most recent position was as the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Since relocating to Southwest Florida in 2007, he has also served on multiple non-profit boards and assisted with various community initiatives.
Lightspeed is a national provider of private hosted phone networks and sales automation tools that seamlessly connects employees and streamlines the communication processes, allowing businesses to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.
Lightspeed has received multiple awards including: Tampa Bay Business Journal 50 fastest growing privately held companies in the Tampa Bay area since 2017; Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list each year since 2016; Florida Fast 100.’ Deloitte’s Fast 500 growing technology companies in North America; Florida Trend’s Best Companies to work for in Florida.
Lightspeed Voice is headquartered at 135 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice. Visit www.lightspeedvoice.com or call 877-978-6423.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.