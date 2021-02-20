VENICE — There may be some city business besides Council races on the November ballot.
The terms of Vice Mayor Rich Cautero and Council Member Helen Moore expire later this year; both are eligible to run for one more term.
And only one more term, without sitting out a year, if a city charter change is approved.
The Council will consider a proposed charter amendment Tuesday to eliminate language allowing someone to serve three consecutive terms as a Council member and then three as mayor, or vice versa, even though there’s a three-term limit on each office.
That scenario could have played out in 2019, when three-term Council Member Bob Daniels ran for mayor, losing to Ron Feinsod.
The Council discussed the change last fall but before Brian Kelly’s election. It’s one of several on the agenda, including formalizing a change in the board appointment process; providing that the city manager get the advice, but no longer the consent, of the Council for the appointment of the finance director or police or fire chief; and relieving the Council of the responsibility of crafting the ballot for city elections.
The Council would need to pass an ordinance with any charter changes it favors, then put it to referendum in November.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on rezoning the Hurt property, 214 acres east of I-75 and south of Rustic Road, from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General and Residential, Multi-Family 3.
• vote on creating a Mixed Use Transitional future land-use designation and applying it to the Hurt property.
• vote on including Joint Planning and Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement amendments into the comprehensive plan.
• vote on amendments to Chapter 46, Parks and Recreation, of the city code.
• vote on an ordinance reducing valuation-based building permit fees by 20% to bring the city into compliance with state law.
• vote on a budget amendment.
• vote on incorporating the 2019 City of Venice Water Supply Work Plan by reference into the comp plan.
• vote on renewing the Voluntary Cooperation and Operational Assistance Agreement with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office regarding Caspersen Beach.
• discuss creating a rotation of Council members to ensure a physical quorum.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Council Chambers and remotely. The complete agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
