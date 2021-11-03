VENICE — The Venice Christmas Boat Parade committee is looking for at least 40 participants for this year’s parade taking place on Dec. 4.
“I’m excited to see what this year’s parade brings,” said Joe Zgrzepski, the president of the Venice Christmas Boat Parade.
After last year’s hiatus of the boat parade, the parade will be returning on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and starting just north of Albee Road bridge.
The parade will then go along the Intracoastal Waterway and end at the Circus Bridge on the island.
“Put a little cheer in everybody to kick off the holiday season,” Zgrzepski said.
Any boaters are welcome to participate in the parade with a $20 entry fee.
The Wednesday before the parade, there will be a captains meeting on Dec. 1 for the participants.
There are no strict criteria for potential participants, but the boats must have lights for night, a radio and insurance.
There will be safety patrol boats available for any issues during the parade.
Along with participants, the boat parade committee is looking for sponsors and donations. This money will go to a local organization in the community such as past donations to All Faiths Food Bank and scholarships for Venice High students.
On Sunday, there will be a fundraiser for the parade at IL Primo Pizza and Wings in North Port from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Attendees can mention the boat parade, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the parade.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can contact Zgrzepski directly at 941-718-8644 or: joezgrzepski@gmail.com
