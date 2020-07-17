Members of more than 20 churches will join in prayer at noon today, July 18, at Maxine Barrett Park.
It would be an understatement to say we are living in challenging days.
I am participating with several Venice pastors and churches in our community in a corporate prayer event we are calling “Pray Venice.” We are urging the family of Christian believers in the greater Venice area to meet from noon to 1 p.m at Maxine Barritt Park.
We invite all citizens to join together, praying with hope and expectation for a wonderful year ahead. We shall overcome together.
Protests and riots followed in the wake of George Floyd’s wrongful death. A national conversation about injustice and inequality has now erupted with great fervor.
We believe that the Holy Spirit is challenging us to consider how we might serve as we seek to follow our Lord Jesus Christ into these difficult places.
How does God want us to contend with issues such as oppression, division, injustice, inequality, prejudice, and violence that are destroying human lives created in the image of God?
As a fellowship of pastors, we desire the Church of Jesus Christ to be a blessing in our community, right here in Venice. For this reason, we are calling all Christians to a concert of prayer for one hour on July 18, where we will seek our Lord’s help and His wisdom. Together, we will prayerfully intercede for God’s strength and grace to become His instruments of healing for our neighborhoods.
Our nation needs a revival of Christ-centered conversation and activity that will lead to the flourishing of life – not the destruction of it. We will also be praying for our local government, law enforcement, and for deliverance from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As you join us at Maxine Barritt Park, our greeters will assist you with social distancing instructions. Please bring lawn chairs and water and masks.
This prayer event will also be live-streamed as “Pray Venice” at www.onechristwoncity.com.
The Scriptures define Christian believers as a royal priesthood. Please consider joining with us as we seek to fulfill that calling by bringing our diverse churches, our neighborhoods, our community, and our nation in prayer before the throne of Jesus Christ.
