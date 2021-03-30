VENICE — The Venice City Council took its first crack at the proposed five-year Capital Improvement Program budget Tuesday but will need another crack at it next month.
The review of staff's projected and hoped-for capital expenditures — for roads, buildings, parks and other physical assets — usually takes most of a day, with a second review during budget workshops in June.
Tuesday's workshop was scheduled for three hours, from 9 a.m. to noon, with a presentation by Kathleen Weeden of a proposed roadway maintenance plan — a new item — also on the agenda.
When the noon hour approached, most of the Council members present were amenable to continuing the session after lunch but Brian Kelly and Helen Moore had other commitments.
The April 13 Council meeting will have a light agenda, so the workshop will continue then.
The Council did manage to get through a big chunk of the budget, however, knowing that, as City Manager Ed Lavallee said, it's a "dynamic" document.
"This is a fluid CIP," Finance Director Linda Senne said. By the time the June workshop rolls around, items will have been moved and numbers changed, she said.
One wild card that could have a major impact is the city's projected allocation of money under the federal American Rescue Plan program.
Senne said the state has told her preliminarily that it could be as much as $10 million. Neither the amount nor a timetable for distribution has been confirmed, however.
The city will be getting about $1.3 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, though.
About $840,000 of it is budgeted for the Venice Fire Department in the CIP.
If the city hadn't taken over emergency medical services in October it wouldn't have qualified for the money, Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said.
Another potential wild card is a new interlocal parks agreement with the county.
A city proposal is under review that calls for the county to take possession of Wellfield Park and master plan it as a regional sports facility.
If an agreement with those terms is reached, to be effective Oct. 1, it would take a projected $1.3 million out of the CIP. But some of the money would need to be allocated to parks the city would assume responsibility for.
Although Weeden didn't get a chance to present her plan, roads were still a topic of high interest — particularly Laurel Road.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler brought up the idea of putting some "placeholder" money in the CIP for the eventual widening of the road.
Lavallee said the city has about $3 million in road impact fees being held by the county over and above the $4.3 million it has pledged as a 50% match for redoing the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection.
Asking the county to reserve the funds for the project would show it the city is committed even without having a preliminary cost estimate.
An engineering firm is working on some basic plans and numbers, also paid for with impact fee money.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said it's not too early to begin seeking grants and other funding for the project. But it's not a city road, so the city can't apply for funding, Senne said.
In that case, Cautero said, the county could be approached about looking into funding.
Council Member Joe Neunder, the city's representative to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, volunteered to lobby the County Commission. His offer was accepted by consensus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.