VENICE — The City Council and the Planning Commission had planned to get together in March to talk about the new land-development regulations the Commission has been working on for more than two years.
On Friday, three pandemic-precaution-filled months later, the meeting finally happened — virtually.
Two more are planned for later in the month, all to let the Commission get Council input on the rules it will be proposing for implementing the city's 2017 comprehensive plan.
The discussion began with two basic policy questions: Are there matters that currently need City Council approval but could be decided by the Planning Commission - and if a project passes staff review, should it have to go through a public hearing?
City staff and their consultant have suggested that the Commission get more authority, reducing Council's workload.
For example, a site-and-development plan laying out how a tract will be developed needs only the Planning Commission's approval, while a preliminary plat, regarding the subdivision of a tract, has to go through the City Council.
The Planning Commission could have final authority on approving preliminary plats, with its decisions appealable to the Council, which already hears appeals of other decisions and would still rule on final plats.
Having the City Council in more of an appellate role might avoid some lawsuit threats over land-use decisions, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said.
Council Member Helen Moore agreed there's no need for Council approval of a proposal that the city's Technical Review Committee, including all relevant departments, and the Planning Commission have OK'd.
That's not how all of their colleagues saw it, however.
Council Member Rich Cautero said that reducing the Council's role in land-use matters would be a "potential hornet's nest."
"I'm not sure I'd change anything," he said.
The City Council may have a broader perspective regarding a proposed development, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said, adding that there's a level of decision-making that the public expects to be done by elected officials.
That includes height exceptions, which are already the City Council's responsibility, and maybe some things that aren't, she said.
Besides height, special exceptions (referred to as "design alternatives" in the draft rules) and conditional uses are "triggers" in the public eye, she said.
"Citizens have the right to have their voices heard by their elected body," she said.
That would mean shifting some authority away from the Planning Commission to the City Council.
There was general agreement on continuing to hold public hearings, though perhaps with a more-limited focus.
If a proposed site-and-development plan satisfies both the comp plan and the land-development regulations, as determined by the TRC, then the Planning Commission's job could be just to look at what's proposed and determine "whether it's a good fit" with what already exists, Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
Fiedler agreed, saying that compatibility is the thing the public is most interested in. That's decided in a public hearing.
"That's kind of where we came out here," Snyder said. "There's too much of a history."
Other matters
The two boards also discussed:
• Architectural controls — there are architectural standards in areas not in the jurisdiction of the city's Architectural Review Board, Snyder said, and that it doesn't want to oversee. The Commission makes those decisions, he said, but it doesn't follow the ARB's guidebook. Should that continue? he asked.
The short answer was yes. The ARB is open to adding the mixed-use corridor down U.S. 41 Business to its jurisdiction and that should happen, but different standards in different areas is OK, was the consensus.
• Historic preservation — Snyder said the Commission has "serious reservations" about a proposed preservation ordinance that would, among other things, allow a property to be put on the local historic register without the owner's consent.
Moore said the proposal is "well-intentioned" but constituted "over-reach in so many ways."
Newsom said it would be "an annuity" for lawyers who handle cases involving an adverse impact on private property rights.
There was no sentiment for expanding the Historic Preservation Board's jurisdiction beyond the six properties on the register or in folding it into the ARB, which oversees other historic properties.
The next workshop is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26.
