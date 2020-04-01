VENICE — The thing that took up the most time at Tuesday’s City Council meeting wasn’t on the agenda.
That’s not unusual. The Sunshine Law prevents the Council members from talking business outside of a public meeting, so when they get together, unexpected topics can pop up.
But Tuesday it wasn’t something that was said; it was that what was being said couldn’t be heard.
Sound issues online forced a break after the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting resumed with audience participation once city IT Director Christophe St. Luce got the sound issue resolved.
He got kudos from City Clerk Lori Stelzer for that, and for setting up the virtual meeting linking the seven Council members, all in different locations, and herself, City Manager Ed Lavallee and City Attorney Kelly Fernandez in their offices.
Steltzer, Lavallee, Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson and Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens also got praise for their efforts to provide information about the coronoavirus.
Via a portal for audience participation, Ellen Bush called in to follow up on questions she had sent to Lavallee. He said responses would be posted on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
Then the Council made quick work of the agenda.
The consent agenda passed unanimously, including the approval of nearly $400,000 for the purchase of all the furniture for the new public safety facility.
So did an ordinance replacing the city’s ethics code with the state code and, on first reading, an ordinance revising the city’s procurement procedure.
The major item — annexation of the land for the proposed Palencia development in North Venice — had been rescheduled for April 14 because it had been noticed for hearing for the wrong date, Fernandez said.
A discussion of the city’s response to COVID-19 had two themes: individual precautions and support for local businesses that remain open.
Council Member Rich Cautero said his son, who is slowly recovering from a case of COVID-19 that hospitalized him, has no idea where he might have contracted it.
“This is not a time to let your guard down,” he said.
Council Member Nick Pachota compared the way the public has been urged to hunker down to riding out “a very long hurricane.”
Mayor Ron Feinsod urged anyone listening to patronize businesses that are open so they’ll still be around when precautions can be relaxed. Buy a gift card or order some food to go, he said.
Lavallee said the city’s Finance Department has been analyzing the coronavirus’ potential impact on the city’s budget, which includes revenue from sales tax. So far, he said, it’s meeting projections.
The City Council will be getting a report in April, he added.
The video of the meeting is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
