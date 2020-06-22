VENICE — The Venice City Council made relatively short work of reviewing the draft Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, needing only Tuesday and part of Wednesday to get through the entire document.
A planned Friday session was canceled.
But there's a long list of items awaiting staff input for further discussion Thursday, mostly focused on saving money in a time of economic uncertainty cause by the coronavirus pandemic.
As presented, the budget is projected to add about $500,000 to the General Fund reserves. But the full impact of the pandemic on revenue the city gets from the state likely won't be known for another month or two.
And the budget is built on the assumption that those revenue streams will return to normal levels relatively quickly, though flexibility has been built into it in case they don't, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
During the budget workshops the Council members wanted to know what other options they may have.
The Finance Department budgets revenue at 95% of the amount expected to come in. Maybe those revenue projections could be frozen, with any additional funds going into a "lockbox" and not spent, Council Member Rich Cautero suggested.
City employees are due a 3.5% raise this year, for example. If necessary, is there an option regarding those covered by union contracts to pay a lower amount, he asked?
Would reductions in budgeted overtime and special pay be possible, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler wanted to know.
Public Works has budgeted the replacement of five decorative streetlights at a cost of $10,000 each, planning to replace all 360 of such lights over a period of years. Is there a cheaper alternative, or can the project be delayed, she asked.
Human Resources Director Alan Bullock said that at one point more than 50 employees were working from home. The city had always taken a dim view of teleworking, he said, but "was forced to rethink that fast."
And it turned out that some employees were very productive working remotely, he said.
So, he was asked, would it make sense to allow some to continue to do that? It might even be possible to reduce the scope of the City Hall part of the fire station project if fewer people would need to be accommodated.
Bullock said he'd have to meet with the city manager to discuss the idea, but Public Works Director James Clinch said it probably would have minimal impact on the City Hall project.
Other than the fire station itself the bulk of the work is to create a new space for the building department, he said. The way to realize any real saving would be through operational changes, he said — taking the cashier's office 100% online, for example.
The discussion won't entirely be about economizing. Fiedler is pushing to find a way to buy more patrol cars so that each patrol officer will have his or her own "office."
The renovation of the police station to become the new office for Public Works no longer needs a bridge loan as a source of funds. Perhaps a loan could be taken for four new police cars, she suggested.
Staff will also report on whether a position can be created to help with downtown maintenance, partly to help Venice Area Beautification Inc. take care of plants. The city pledged help before the pandemic led to budget tightening.
The Council meets virtually Thursday, June 25, at 1 p.m. to complete its budget review.
The agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, will be posted at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
