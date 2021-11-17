VENICE — City Council supports the idea of giving funds to Family Promise of South Sarasota County for its Pathway Home Project.
However, during Tuesday’s meeting one Council member was unsure if the Council could fulfill the organization’s request for funding.
Family Promise Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum and Board President Steve Boone made a presentation about the project, explaining the program and the need for it in the community.
Family Promise wants to buy a community of 10 new housing units on Substation Road for its transitional housing program aimed at helping working class families financially.
The project would provide affordable housing to help struggling working-class families gain financial stability.
To buy this 10-unit community, Family Promise is trying to raise $2.5 million by Dec. 15.
So far, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Sarasota County have each pledged $250,000, and Family Promise has more than $300,000 committed from other resources.
Family Promise asked Council for a grant of $100,000 and to waive impact and permit fees.
Before the presentation, several audience members, including former County Commissioner Charles Hines and Mike Pachota, of Venice Pier Group, operator of Sharky’s and Fins, informed Council how important affordable housing is for the community and asked it to support Family Promise.
Council agreed to look into whether funds are available to help the agency.
“This is just a small piece of what we can do to fix this problem,” Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said.
Several Council members thought the project would be a step in the right direction since it’s was within the city limits.
“I think this is a great transition to get this process started,” said Council Member Jim Boldt.
Pachota said the pandemic “devastated” a lot of people, but there was a problem with affordable housing well before it.
“Long overdue in our city,” Mayor Ron Feinsod said about affordable housing.
Council Member Helen Moore said she has seen Family Promise consistently build over the years and had “the highest regard for this organization.”
But while Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said supported the program and saw the need in the community, she was not sure if Council could meet Family Promise’s requests.
Venetian Walk is the only affordable housing Council has given funds toward recently, as the members have generally seen affordable housing as a county and state issue.
Staff will report their findings about giving funds to Family Promise at the next Council meeting, on Dec. 14.
“I totally support this in any way possible,” Feinsod said.
