VENICE — The Venice City Council really wants you to wear a mask to reduce the spread of the coronavirus but stopped short Tuesday of voting to go forward with an ordinance requiring it.
A motion to adopt such an ordinance failed 4-3, with Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero and Mitzie Fiedler voting in favor.
Still, it was the first time the City Council actually voted on the issue, and the first time anyone other than Feinsod backed making masks mandatory in the city.
Instead, the Council voted 7-0 to consider a resolution urging the public to wear a mask. Council Member Helen Moore said it should be "extremely strongly worded."
No matter how it's worded, however, it couldn't be enforced, as an ordinance could be.
Because Tuesday's meeting is the last Council session scheduled until Aug. 25, it's unclear when the resolution would come up for a vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.