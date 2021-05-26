Venice City Hall to host vaccination clinics

Venice City Hall hosts free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in coming weeks, starting Friday. It will be the first time in the city that vaccines will be available for people 12 years and older.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

VENICE - Venice will again host free COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday. 

The city was the site of initial shots in February. Starting Friday at 11 a.m., people as young as 12 can get the Pfizer vaccination. A Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will also be available. 

"These clinics are utilizing state resources in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management through the Region 6 All Hazards Incident Management Team and the Florida Department of Health," the city said in a news release late Wednesday. 

Those receiving the Pfizer will need to follow up in three weeks for the second shot in that vaccination. 

Friday's session runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Venice City Hall Council Chambers.

The city is also going to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available seven times in the next two weeks. 

The times include: 

10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2 at Venice City Hall, Council Chambers


10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 3 at Venice City Hall, Community Hall

10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 4 at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers

Noon-6 p.m., June 7, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall

Noon-6 p.m. June 8, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall

Noon-6 p.m. June 9, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall

Noon-6 p.m. June 10, at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers

"All clinics are walkup; no appointment needed. Must bring a valid ID. Be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes after getting the vaccine for observation," the news release said. "Those under 18 years old receiving the vaccine must have their legal guardian with them the entire time."

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments