VENICE - Venice will again host free COVID-19 vaccinations starting Friday.
The city was the site of initial shots in February. Starting Friday at 11 a.m., people as young as 12 can get the Pfizer vaccination. A Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will also be available.
"These clinics are utilizing state resources in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management through the Region 6 All Hazards Incident Management Team and the Florida Department of Health," the city said in a news release late Wednesday.
Those receiving the Pfizer will need to follow up in three weeks for the second shot in that vaccination.
Friday's session runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Venice City Hall Council Chambers.
The city is also going to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available seven times in the next two weeks.
The times include:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2 at Venice City Hall, Council Chambers
10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 3 at Venice City Hall, Community Hall
10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 4 at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers
Noon-6 p.m., June 7, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall
Noon-6 p.m. June 8, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall
Noon-6 p.m. June 9, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall
Noon-6 p.m. June 10, at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers
"All clinics are walkup; no appointment needed. Must bring a valid ID. Be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes after getting the vaccine for observation," the news release said. "Those under 18 years old receiving the vaccine must have their legal guardian with them the entire time."
