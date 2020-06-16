VENICE — City Hall will reopen Monday, but don’t expect to bump into any Council members on their way to a meeting.
They voted last month to continue with virtual meetings at least until they return from their summer break in late August, and that’s not changing.
All other city-run facilities will reopen June 22 with two related exceptions: the Venice Museum and the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, which will remain closed until further notice.
Visitors to city facilities will be expected to follow social-distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a mask. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available.
The public will see Plexiglass barriers at counters where there’s interaction with city staff, such as the Cashier’s Office and Building Department, and in the lobby, where they’ll be met by an employee to assist them on arrival.
People with city business are asked to make an appointment with the person they want to see by calling 941-486-2626.
Next month the city will begin considering permits for special events. One of the first steps City Manager Ed Lavallee took once the pandemic was confirmed was to cancel all city-permitted events.
Permit issuance for a special event will depend in part on the scope of the event, and the submission of a plan for social distancing and sanitization.
