Work continues on moving water, sewer mains
VENICE — Work continues this week on the East Gate Phase 2 Utility Relocation project.
The city is installing new water and gravity sewer mains and nine sewer manholes in the road right of way to replace old water and sewer mains located in rear and side property easements. New service lines will be installed in the right of way and on private properties.
Partial and full road closures will be necessary to perform some of the work this week. Large equipment and machinery will be within the road right of way.
Work is scheduled in the following areas:
• Gulf Coast Boulevard between U.S. 41 Bypass and Home Park Road — the contractor will be installing sewer mains, manholes and sewer service laterals within the right of way and on private property.
• Live Oak Street — the contractor will be installing sewer mains, manholes and sewer service laterals within the right of way and on private property.
• Country Club Way — the contractor will be installing sewer mains, manholes and sewer service laterals within the right of way and on private property.
• Home Park Road — the contractor will be installing sewer mains, manholes and sewer service laterals within the right of way and on private property.
There is no work scheduled for this week on School Street, 1st Street, 2nd Street, Groveland Avenue, Myrtle Avenue or Pineland Avenue.
For more information, contact Cynthia Fitzpatrick, Utilities Project coordinator, at 941-882-7290.
Feed the Hungry
VENICE — From Aug. 16 to 27, nonperishable food items may be dropped off at numerous locations in Venice and North Port as part of the Mayors Feed the Hungry Campaign:
• Venice Fire Station 52, 200 N. Grove St.
• Venice Fire Station 53, 5300 East Laurel Road
• Venice Police Department, 1575 E. Venice Ave.
• Venice City Hall, 401 E. Venice Ave.
• North Port Fire Station 81 and the North Port Police Department, 4980 City Hall Blvd.
• North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The campaign culminates in a food drive collecting fresh, frozen and nonperishable food at Cool Today Park in North Port, from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 28.
Pet food will be collected as well, for the benefit of the National PTSD Service Association, which provides service animals to veterans and others with PTSD.
Want to run for Council?
VENICE — The deadline to file for either of the two Venice City Council seats up for election this year is noon on Friday, Aug. 20.
The election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Voters will be filling Seat 3, currently held by Helen Moore, who is running for re-election, and Seat 4, currently held by Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who is not.
Sandy Sibley has filed to oppose Moore, while Jim Boldt is unopposed so far for Cautero's seat.
Other election information can be found at: bit.ly/3jSnJB2.
Higel Marine Park closures
VENICE — Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue will be conducting water rescue training at Higel Marine Park, 1250 Tarpon Center Drive, on Aug. 19, Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.
VPD will be closing Higel Park from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Boaters can use the Marina Park boat ramp, 301 E. Venice Ave., near the Venice Train Depot, during these closures.
Review the draft land-use rules
VENICE — The first draft of the city's new land development regulations was approved for public review and comment on June 29.
The deadline is Sept. 1.
Review the LDR draft and submit your comments at: bit.ly/37Oxefa.
The city's Floodplain Management Plan, which will be updated beginning later this year, is also available for review.
The first public meeting to discuss updates will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
For more information and to view drafts of the plan, visit: bit.ly/3g8cGCT.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
