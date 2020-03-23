VENICE — All city buildings are closed to the public, though the city remains staffed.
The closure includes City Hall, Public Works, Utilities and the Airport administration office.
Online services, phone operations, email and physical mail remain available.
Online services at VeniceGov.com include the ability to pay a utility bill or apply for a permit. Call 941-486-2626 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday to be directed to the department you need.
The Cashier’s Office at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., has an outside drop box available for customers needing to drop off payments. The Building Division is only accepting online permit applications at this time.
Here's the contact information for individual City departments:
Airport: 941-486-2711; mcervasio@venicegov.com
Building: 941-882-7385 or 941-882-7460; asymowicz@venicegov.com or achapman@venicegov.com
Cashier’s Office: 941-882-7389; utilitiesonline@venicegov.com
City Clerk’s Office: 941-882-7390; lstelzer@venicegov.com
Engineering: 941-882-7411; ccaron@venicegov.com
Fire (non-emergency): 480-3030
Human Resources: 941-882-7370; lwilliams@venicegov.com
Planning/Zoning: 941-882-7434 or 941-882-7445; crimes@venicegov.com or jcrawn-brewer@venicegov.com
Police (non-emergency): 941-486-2444
Public Works: 941-486-2422; aanderson@venicegov.com
Solid Waste: 941-486-2422; scarpenter@venicegov.com
Utilities:
Water — 941-480-3333; utilitiesservices@venicegov.com
Wastewater — 941-486-2788; utilitiesservices@venicegov.com
Venice Museum: 941-486-2487; vmuseum@venicegov.com
Dale Laning Archives & Research Center: 941-716-7255; archives@venicegov.com
County roundup
• Sarasota County Area Transit — SCAT — is operating on its Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday and keeping its regular Sunday schedule.
Service on routes 23, 26 and 30 is being suspended, however, and Route 100, from North Port to the airport and back, will only operate Monday through Friday.
All fares are currently waived.
People who are sick are asked not to ride. Passengers are advised to keep space between themselves and other riders and to avoid close contact with them.
• All county-operated beaches are closed. This includes the North Jetty and the North Jetty Fish Camp, along with the South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier, which the city ordered closed.
• Sarasota County Tax Collector offices are closed until further notice. Motor vehicle, driver license and tax transactions must be completed online.
Deadlines have been extended to renew driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards that expire between March 16 and April 15. Visit SarasotaTaxCollector.com; email Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com; or call 941-861-8300.
• The Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s three office locations are closed to the public but will remain staffed. Online services, telephone operations, electronic and physical mail will remain available and reviewed by property appraiser staff.
Online services include e-file for homestead and other exemptions; e-file for tangible personal property tax returns; and change of mailing address. Visit SC-PA.com or call 941-861-8200.
• The Sarasota Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office remains open but customers are urged to conduct business online, by phone or through the mail. Visit SarasotaClerk.com or call 941-861-7400.
• All Sarasota County libraries are closed through April 12. Due dates are extended until then. The digital library is available to cardholders at SCGov.net/government/libraries/library-resources/digital-library. To register for a new card or renew a card, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Libraries’ staff are establishing a curbside pick-up option for items placed on hold through the online catalog.
• All indoor facilities operated by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources have been closed to the public.
• The county won’t shut off water service for nonpayment of utilities bills through April 13.
• Sign up to receive text alerts about county updates related to COVID-19 by texting SRQCOVID19 to 888-777.
• The Sarasota County Health Department has established a COVID-19 call center for Sarasota County residents who believe they may have coronavirus (COVID-19). The number is 941-861-2883. Subject-matter experts are on duty 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
State roundup
• All state parks are closed.
• Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is temporarily not accepting cash for tolls other than through “Exact Coin Lanes.” Instead, tolls will be collected through an electronic process.
SunPass and interoperable customers will continue to have tolls posted to their accounts.
Vehicles without a SunPass will be billed for toll transactions at the posted cash toll rate and receive a toll enforcement invoice in the mail. The invoice administrative fee of $2.50 will temporarily be waived.
Drivers who elect to become a SunPass customer will receive a discount on tolls of nearly 25%. SunPass works on all Florida toll roads and most bridges.
• The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended for 30 days the renewal deadline of any department-issued license, permit, registration or certificate expiring in March or April.
• The Florida Department of Children and Families has temporarily closed all storefronts and lobbies. Clients may use the ACCESS Self-Service Portal to apply or reapply for benefits, report changes, upload documents and check the status of a benefit application and benefits.
DCF has provided a secure drop box at storefront locations with instructions for clients to submit information and applications if they can’t do so online or by phone.
To apply for food assistance, cash assistance or Medicaid, go to MyFlorida.com/accessflorida.
The ACCESS Self-Service Portal is at MyFlorida.com/accessflorida.
To complete an interview to receive benefits, call 850-300-4323 (TTY 800-955-8771).
To order an EBT card, get information about EBT transactions or report an EBT card as lost or stolen, visit MyFlorida.com/accessflorida or call 888-356-3281.
• Twelfth Judicial Circuit courts are postponing most cases, except those that are considered essential and critical.
Through March 27, these cases will be heard during the emergency operations via electronic communication where possible:
• First appearance hearings
• Bond hearings for defendants in custody
• Shelter and juvenile detention hearings
• Termination of parental rights advisory hearings
• Hearings on petitions for judicial waiver of notice
• Baker Act and Marchman Act hearings
• Emergency guardianship hearings
• Risk protection order hearings
• Temporary domestic violence injunction hearings
• Other emergency or time-sensitive matters as determined by the presiding judge
Criminal division judges may hold necessary in-custody criminal hearings as long as the hearings conducted electronically; there are no in-person defendants; and the judge finds that the custody status of the defendant will be affected by the hearing.
All non-emergency court hearings are canceled.
Grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil trials are suspended through March 27.
Visit Jud12.flcourts.org.
