Pride Festival on the calendar
Suncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, is planning the second Venice Pride Festival for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For more details, email info@veniceflpride.com.
Dine out for a cause at Goldrush BBQEnjoy lunch and or dunner at Goldrush BBQ, 661 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, on Nov.6. Ten percent of that day’s sales will be given to Habitat for Humanity of SOuth Sarasota County.
Venice Museum exhibitThe Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m and located at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice,.
(Outdoor) Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Volunteer Park — near Publix on the Island of Venice — and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Walk at your own pace. Click on “where we meet” on our website: veniceWalkabout.org
