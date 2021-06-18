VENICE — The Venice Concert Band is preparing for its 2021-22 season, it said.
It is awaiting official word on how many people will be allowed to attend Venice Performing Arts Center — a number that the Sarasota County Schools Board will determine.
It is “hopeful” both that will be known before the season starts and it will be a number to accommodate its more than 900 season ticket holders.
“We are hopeful that full occupancy will be allowed,” it said. “As most of the band members are vaccinated, we believe that may also be the case with our audience, being of similar age groups. Hopefully, this will allow us to return to normal seating. We will, of course, follow all health and safety guidelines as mandated by the School Board.”
It said Band Director Bob Miller has worked up themes and songs for the season.
“We’re all excited about once again presenting music for your listening enjoyment,” it said.
The concert season begins with “Our Heroes” on Nov. 1 that honors military veterans along with another group this year: “The many local heroes who served on the front lines of necessary services during the recent pandemic.”
The season continues with “Holiday Joy” on Dec. 6, honoring both Christmas and Hanukkah with “the traditional sounds of the season,” it said. “You will also be treated to a few selections with happy and surprising twists.”
On Jan. 24, the program is “See The USA.”
“This program explores a great variety of music from all over our beautiful country,” it said. “Come along with the band on a ride through a variety of sights and sounds.”
On Feb 21, it’s “Bach to Broadway.”
“The Venice Concert Band will be opening with a Bach prelude and fugue, then on to Mozart with a surprising twist, and ending with Beethoven for classical music lovers,” it said. “Then the concert will move to the Broadway stage with a tribute to Broadway along with music from ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘The Lion King.’”
On March 21, it’s “Twelve Little Notes” featuring everything from Bach to rock to Irish rhapsodies and Broadway melodies, showcasing the mix to “see what those 12 little notes can do.”
And on April 25, “Spring Bouquet” brings in “refreshed” music coming from “The Mission,” “Aladdin” and composer Marvin Hamlish, it said.
The concerts take place at 7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School, 1 Indian Avenue, Venice.
For more information, visit https://www.veniceconcertband.org.
