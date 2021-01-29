VENICE - A couple married more than 65 years died within days of each other from COVID-19 complications.
Robert McGuiness, 93, died on Jan. 19; his wife, Lucy, 89, died Jan. 22, according to their family.
"They were married on June 26, 1954, and celebrated over 66 years of marriage in which they were inseparable," the family wrote in an obituary, saying they announced the news the couples deaths with "great sadness and very heavy hearts."
The couple spent many years living in Chicopee and Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Bob McGuiness graduated from Westfield State University with a master’s degree in occupational education.
He made a career as a professor at Springfield Technical Community College of heat and power technology.
"His favorite pastime was golfing with his friends, be it in Holyoke, Cape Cod or Florida. He also liked a good game of Pitch and watching the Boston Red Sox or the Tampa Bay Rays," it said.
Lucy McGuiness was a longtime executive secretary with American Pad & Paper Co.
"She loved Cape Cod and enjoyed spending time at Sea Street Beach with her friends and daughters," it said. "In Florida, she was very active in the Harbor Isles community, where she enjoyed the chorus, holiday decorating, serving at the pancake breakfasts and bocce."
The couple were members of Harbor Isles Community Association, a community between North Port and Venice as well as parishioners of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
Because of COVID-19, a memorial service date has not been set. They request memorial donations be sent to Springfield Technical Community College at https://www.stcc.edu/give/ or San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287.
