VENICE — Ask and ye shall receive.
Just two days after Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens was tasked with trying to get a COVID-19 testing site in Venice, the city was able to announce one.
The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County will conduct drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 21, at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island of Venice.
Mayor Ron Feinsod had pushed for more-local testing during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, saying that people in Venice’s “unique population” shouldn’t have to drive to the open testing site at the Mall at University Town Center and wait in line to be tested.
DOH has done “pop-up” testing at sites in North Port and Laurel like the one coming to Venice, but they require an appointment and are limited to people with COVID-19 symptoms or who work in health care.
Feinsod wanted to write to Gov. Ron DeSantis about pharmacies conducting testing. The governor has authorized it and said at a recent appearance in Sarasota that Walgreens, CVS and Walmart would be starting but none has made announcement in that regard.
Giddens informed the City Council that DOH had already been scouting testing locations in the Venice area and was directed to pursue one, earning kudos from Feinsod for the quick success.
“I wanted to thank you personally for arranging to get testing done in the city of Venice,” the mayor said via email. “I appreciate the fact that you managed to do this in just one day, you seem to have cut through all the bureaucracy. I am sure that the residents of the city of Venice will be appreciative of having testing available where they live.”
About testing
Testing is for anyone currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
Testing is by appointment only. No one without an appointment will be tested.
Those wanting to make an appointment should call 941-861-2883 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to be screened using current CDC testing criteria and receive an appointment if they meet the criteria.
According to a news release, those being tested should enter the community center property from South Nokomis Avenue and follow the signs. Wear a face covering, if you have one; stay in your vehicle; and be prepared to show your driver license.
Bicyclists and pedestrians will be accommodated if they have an appointment. They should maintain social distancing.
DOH-Sarasota medical staff will oversee and assist each patient with throat swabbing. Drivers will then proceed to the testing site exit on South Nassau Street.
DOH-Sarasota staff will contact those undergoing test with results in four-five days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.