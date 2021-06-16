VENICE — After more than a year of limited activities and no festivals, downtown Venice will hold its first festival this weekend.
The 28th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in front of City Hall.
“We are all anxious to a return to normalcy, whatever that may be,” said Len Bramble, assistant city manager.
The event will be hosted by Venice MainStreet along with Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavors.
“We are excited to be coming back to Venice,” said Elaine Laurent, with Howard Alan Events, mentioning how hard MainStreet had worked to put on the event.
Bramble said the city listened to the outcries of the residents and the businesses for events like the festival to return.
With things starting to open again, Bramble said it felt like the city was ready for an annual event.
“It’s very good for our economic vitality,” said Kara Morgan, the CEO of Venice MainStreet.
Morgan said MainStreet worked hard over the last 11 months with the city of Venice and Howard Alan Events to host the first festival back.
She said a lot of planning had gone into the festival as well as many changes to accommodate with CDC guidelines and the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.
But Morgan said since many Venice residents were vaccinated, they were ready for an event.
The festival will be a socially distanced event with booths farther apart and limited mask requirement but will still encourage mask wearing, especially with those not vaccinated.
“We are all going into these things keeping our fingers crossed,” Bramble said about hosting events during this time.
While the summer craft festival hosts smaller crowds than the winter festivals, Bramble said more than likely several thousand people will attend throughout the weekend.
Howard Alan Events has hosted several art and craft festivals in Venice before and Morgan said MainStreet is excited to welcome them back.
Laurent said Howard Alan Events and their artists were also happy to be back in Venice.
“Venice is one of our favorites,” Laurent said. “We all love it.”
Howard Alan Events, based in Jupiter, Florida, holds 85 art and craft shows across the country including those in Venice, according to its website.
Laurent said they started bringing their festivals back in September and October and have continued with COVID-19 safety precautions according to any CDC guidelines.
“We are still doing anything we can to make sure everything is safe,” Laurent said.
For more information about other festivals with Howard Alan Events, visit www.artfestival.com.
