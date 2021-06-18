VENICE — Downtown Venice will hold its first festival this weekend after more than a year.
The 28th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in front of City Hall.
It is hosted by Venice MainStreet along with Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavors.
“We are excited to be coming back to Venice,” said Elaine Laurent, with Howard Alan Events.
“It’s very good for our economic vitality,” Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan said last week.
Morgan said MainStreet worked over the last 11 months with Venice and Howard Alan Events.
The festival will be a socially distanced event with booths farther apart and limited mask requirement but will still encourage mask wearing, especially with those not vaccinated.
Howard Alan Events has hosted several art and craft festivals in Venice before and Morgan said MainStreet is excited to welcome them back.
Laurent said Howard Alan Events and their artists were also happy to be back in Venice.
“Venice is one of our favorites,” Laurent said. “We all love it.”
For more information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.