VENICE — Venice will recognize June 12 as “Anne Frank Day.”
It became official with a proclamation during a Venice City Council meeting Tuesday.
“There is a step forward here to say we in Venice really don’t stand for that (hatred), we stand for education which is non-discriminatory for everybody,” said Pieter Kohnstam, an ambassador and a board of directors member for the Anne Frank Center USA. “That’s the spirit of Anne Frank.”
Kohnstam knew Anne Frank when he was a child.
Anne Frank was a Jewish girl born in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1929. After the Nazis took over Germany, the Frank family moved to Amsterdam.
In 1942, the Frank family and four others went into hiding and lived in a secret annex where Otto Frank worked. Anne Frank kept a diary throughout the two years detailing her experience and feelings.
In 1944, the annex was discovered and all were transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. In late 1944, Anne Frank was transported to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where she later died of typhus at the age of 16 in 1945.
Otto Frank was the only one from the annex to survive the war and in 1947 he published Anne Frank’s diary called “The Secret Annex” or “The Diary of a Young Girl.”
“Honoring the girl that by chance became the world famous diarist,” Kohnstam said.
Like the Frank family, Kohnstam’s parents fled Germany and ended up in Amsterdam where Kohnstam was born. The Kohnstams lived a few doors down from the Frank family and Anne Frank became his babysitter and friend.
While the Frank family went into hiding, the Kohnstam family fled and eventually ended up in Argentina.
Kohnstam moved to the U.S. in 1963. He and his wife retired and are now living in Venice where they stay active in the community.
As an advocate for her message and memory, Kohnstam was instrumental in having June 12, the day she would’ve turned 92, proclaimed as “Anne Frank Day.”
“I am very proud that I engineered this with the help of others and the City Council, to come up with this proclamation,” Kohnstam said.
He said in regards to Anne Frank’s message and against hatred of any kind, he was honored to have this day proclaimed for his “little friend who is watching,” as he pointed up.
Mayor Ron Feinsod presented the proclamation to Kohnstam and said it represented the continuing relevance of her diary and a message to strengthen mutual bonds of respect. He also said it promoted knowledge and education.
Kohnstam mentioned the message and legacy of Anne Frank are supported through education and knowledge of the existence of the Holocaust.
“It did exist. I’m a witness,” Kohnstam said.
He said he believes the city has taken a noticeable step against hatred by dedicating the day to Anne Frank and hopes that it could move to the state level.
“The one thing the Nazis couldn’t steal or rob from us — those who unfortunately were killed and those of us who survived — and that is hope,” Kohnstam said.
He also said that hope still applies to today with the pandemic and other challenges people are facing.
“We have to unite, fight together and not lose that hope and do the best we can to move on forward,” Kohnstam said.
