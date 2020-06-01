VENICE — The Venice Area Democratic Club announced a $2,500 donation to the South County Food Pantry to help address local food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Directors said in a news release the donations will be made in $500 monthly donations
“The COVID-19 pandemic and escalating unemployment have greatly increased the problems of hunger and homelessness that plague our community” said VADC Board President Mike Shlasko. “In the past, our Club members have collected donations for the Food Pantry at many of our meetings, but due to the pandemic we have had to suspend our monthly meetings indefinitely.”
VADC is hosting online Zoom meetings until groups can meet in person.
The first $500 donation was matched by an additional $500 from the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust.
“VADC, along with all the Clubs and Caucuses of the Sarasota County Democratic Party, are stepping up during this time of need.” Shlasko said. “We encourage other organizations who are able to do the same.”
VADC was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest and largest Democratic Clubs in Florida, it notes, with 500 members.
“We work to strengthen and further the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party, stimulate active interest in political, governmental and community affairs, support and elect duly selected nominees of the Democratic Party in national, state and local campaigns and foster good fellowship among Venice Area Democrats.” Shlasko said.
For more information visit: www.venicedemocrats.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.