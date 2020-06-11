VENICE — It’s been 30 years since the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club began its annual Teacher of the Year award.
And while this year has been different in many aspects, the organization is still honoring an educator who has made a difference in the lives of students.
Committee chairman Rotarian Jesse Lazarus announced Heather Young, of Venice Elementary School, has receiving the award for 2020.
Rotarian Roger Button noted she is the “second generation of her family to have gone through school here, her mother having graduated Venice High School in 1969 and Heather in 1993.”
She attended University of Florida, graduating in 1996.
She began teaching locally at Laurel Nokomis School days after turning 21.
She has taught first and fourth grades at Venice Elementary for 11 years and — this year — took over the visual arts program at the school.
Young has also been named the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year, Sarasota County Elementary Teacher of the Year and Venice Elementary Teacher of the Year 2020, Button noted.
Venice Elementary School Principal Kirk Hutchinson praised Young.
“It is absolutely perfect when Rotary recognizes the Teacher of the Year and Heather Young,” Hutchinson said. “I am so proud of her and the work she does for our school and the community. It is with great pride I thank Heather for all her work and you all for honoring her.”
According to Button, Young was thrilled with the award.
“My successes are measured in the small milestone’s students make in the art room each day,” she said. “In 23 years of teaching, I have aimed to honor the Rotary’s ideal, Service above Self.”
