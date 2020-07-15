VENICE — After months of being shut down, the Venice Farmers Market reopened Saturday — with a slightly new location due to construction and very new rules due to COVID-19.
The market, moved to a block of Venice Avenue in front of City Hall because of a renovation of City Hall and Venice Fire Station No. 1, instituted one-way walking traffic and stressed customers needed to avoid touching anything they were not buying.
Most people attending wore face coverings and maintained social distance from others during the day.
“It’s nice to be back,” said Ron Katz with Challah, selling a variety of baked goods.
Katz noted this is his second year working the Venice Farmers Market.
He said getting fresh food from a farmers market is better than going into a grocery store when COVID-19 is factored in.
“It’s so healthy to be at an outside market,” Katz said.
Market Manager Lee Perron said about 1,250 customers took part in the day.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the generous support of our local community,” he said in an email Saturday. “We received an overwhelming response from the attendees that they were so glad that the market has re-opened and that access to fresh food and products not available in local stores are present.”
Perron said officials were “very pleased” with CDC recommendation compliance when it came to wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
“We observed approximately 70 percent of attendees wearing masks and other than families that were gathering closely together a really good level of awareness about distancing among customers,” he said.
He said vendors took precautions seriously with workers wearing masks and food handlers wearing gloves. He said there were sanitizer stations available and cleaning taking part during the morning while the market was underway.
“Shopping today is not a perfect experience,” Perron said. “But you can make it consistently safe in an outdoor environment where the opportunity for social distancing and healthy business practices are greatly enhanced.”
One longtime vendor was pleased to be back.
“We had a good day,” Maggie Balch, of Maggie’s Seafood said.
Balch said she has been doing the Venice Farmers Market for 27 years, calling herself “one of the originals.”
On Saturday, she wasn’t having to repack any fish or seafood.
“What we brought, I sold,” she said.
Perron said there were 30 vendors with 80% in food/agricultural and 20% in arts. Another seven vendors are slated for the next market on Saturday.
He is wanting SNAP-eligible customers to “take advantage of Fresh Access Bucks double dollars program from Feeding Florida,” he said.
“Our grant funds allow us to provide unlimited matching dollars for SNAP,” Perron explained. “If you swipe your card for $100, we will issue $100 in matching funds to purchase fresh food in our market... The matching dollars are to be spent on Florida grown fruits and vegetables. A real win-win for our community and Florida farmers.”
But COVID-19 remained a topic for everyone, Perron said. Vendors can require customers to wear masks — and must offer free masks if that’s their plan, along with a sign denoting the fact.
And the operations/SNAP tent has more than 1,000 masks available, he said.
Balch wants people to be aware of reality and take advantage of that fact.
“We need more people wearing masks,” she said.
And Balch is serious about it, refusing to serve about a half-dozen people who wouldn’t wear face protection seeking seafood Saturday morning.
“I can’t do it. I won’t do it,” she said.
