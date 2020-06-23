VENICE - After being closed for months because of COVID-19, the Venice Farmers Market announced Tuesday it is set to reopen.
In a news release, officials deemed it a great day to celebrate the return.
The reopening is Saturday, July 11 at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
"Welcome the return of your favorite summer vendors offering amazing produce, fresh baked goods including breads, pies, bagels and pretzels, wild caught seafood, Florida grown mushrooms, boutique cheeses, locally roasted coffee, kettle corn, hand crafted soap, essential oils, nursery plants, and fresh cut flowers," it said. "In addition, your favorite local artists will be attending the market offering award winning photography, unique clay art and jewelry, hand designed clothing for children and adults, and much more."
Venice Farmers Market leader Lee Perron notes the staff and vendors have worked "to create a CDC compliant and safe socially distanced outdoor shopping experience for our community."
Staff and vendors will wear masks and gloves while sanitizing stations will be available, it said, noting plans have been OK'd by Venice officials.
There will be a slight difference: While construction is underway for the city's new fire station and City Hall renovation, the market be set up at West Venice Avenue between Harbor Avenue and Avenue des Parques.
The summer hours are from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. To help with COVID-19 rules, only service animals will be allowed, the news release states.
For more information, visit www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org or email info@thevenicefarmersmarket.org or call (941) 445-9202.
