When I went to the first grant luncheon of the Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation, I learned a valuable lesson.
That was 14 years ago.
The fledgling foundation awarded about $15,000 to local nonprofits. As I remember, those grants ranged from $300 to $1,500 or so, but each one made a huge difference to the receiving organization.
Nonprofits do not always need a million dollars or even $10,000. $200 or $300 can make a huge difference.
I came away with a new attitude, finally realizing that even a check for $25 can make a difference. Ten such checks equal $250 and also indicate that 10 additional people care about that organization.
Now in its 14th year, the foundation at Venice Golf and Country Club contributed nearly $55,000 to 18 local nonprofits. These were selected from 38 grant applications that totaled $128,000. A grants committee of 12 club members reads the applications. Other members perform site visits to the nonprofits to learn about their programs and needs.
The first grant went to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. It serves 300 children in the Venice area and some 1,800 in its coverage area. Spokesperson Gina Taylor said the grant would be used to pay for background screenings and fingerprinting of parents who would come to the “Bigs” office in Venice for supervised visits with a parent.
The Child Protection Center, celebrating its 40th anniversary, received money to provide law enforcement protection for supervised parent-child visits.
Children First received a grant to help fund early childhood education for children whose families could not pay for such a service.
Family Service received money to help its cause of assisting homeless families with children to be rehoused.
Habitat for Humanity received a grant that will help a single father raising young children to move into a new Habitat house.
Five needs and five grants all affecting local families with young children. That this is happening in the richest country in the world with an economy that is stronger than it has been in decades, with the lowest unemployment rates for all classes of people since the 1960s, gives one pause.
InStride Therapy received money to help with the expenses of “Doc,” a 16-year- old horse that is used for hippo therapy for children, often at a site away from InStride’s home.
ITN Suncoast provides rides for those who cannot drive because of poor vision or some other reason. The grant will help pay for this service to those in need.
Laurel Community Association offers help to families on the edge. One of its most successful programs is its homework assistance program for youngsters. Sandra Terry, the executive director said that the after school program was started because they had children in the fourth grade who could not read. Some of those first children have since gone on to get Ph.D.s she said. No one was turned away.
On a different note, last month I was invited to attend a meeting of the Book Club at Venice Isle Estates, a mobile home community. I spoke a bit about my job and my own books, but for me, the most interesting part was to listen as each person, presented an idea for a book to be read by the whole group and discussed at one of next year’s meetings.
These are just two examples of why I like my job. I get to learn firsthand about the generosity of people in this community as well as many of those who not only read this newspaper but fiction and non-fiction, all of which serves to keep their minds active and agile.
