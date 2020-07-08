It’s time to don your mask in the COVID-era
To the Editor:
Mask: a covering worn over the face to disguise or protect.
The Lone Ranger was unusual because masked men were associated with crime. If you saw a man with a mask going into a gas station or bank, you’d call the police.
During the COVID-19 era, there were laws or suggestions to the public involving not entering public places without a mask.
Recently, my wife and I took a Sunday drive to watch spring emerge and soon found ourselves looking for a place to eat.
We stopped at their curbside card table and ordered a late lunch. Wearing my powder-blue mask, which my wife had made, we waited a mere 10 minutes for our upscaled brown bag. Easily done.
Looking for a place to sit, we went to the end of the block, crossed the street and walked into a Lutheran church garden with beautiful shade trees and nicely spaced benches.
No one else was there. Several feet behind us was a statue of St. Thomas Aquinas. as our designated protector from the coronavirus. We felt safe. We forgot about our lives being fragile until we noticed our bench was in the congregation’s memorial garden.
In front of us the sign read “HEAVEN’S GATE.”
At that time, it was everyone’s task; To do as the merchant would ask; When going to the store, And at the front door, We were told — to don our face mask.
David Swanson
Venice
Stop racism: Stop reporting race on official forms
To the Editor:
Let us demand an end to systemic racism.
First and foremost, we should not have systems that segregate people by the color of their skin or their country of origin.
We must demand of our government and public institutions the elimination of requirements to report whether we are white, Black, Asian or Hispanic on all forms. Maybe require whether we are Americans or other.
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
Police departments need to be challenged for us
To the Editor:
The “brotherhood of law enforcement” is a very hard nut to crack. The makeup of these departments goes by their own set of rules, and they don’t like to be challenged in any matter.
This type of behavior has been going on for decades, with little push back from a mostly white America.
I say this because of a TV program I was watching last week showing a gentleman holding up a chart with the years 2000 through 2019 listed in a single row. After each year there was a number shown.
For the years 2000–2015 the number was 0; then in 2016 and again in 2017 the number was 1; and in the final year of 2019 the number was 2.
At this point I’m wondering what the numbers represented. Want to guess? I was shocked to hear that the numbers were the totals of how many police officer, in the line of duty, were convicted of first-degree murder.
So, the governors, mayors, and police chiefs of our states, cities and police departments need to set down new guidelines and enforce of them. Every officer needs to know up front, on day one, that their job is on the line for bad decisions that they make.
There will be “no good old boys club” (union reps) to sweep things under the rug. You mess up, you’re fired, period.
Anything short of this, we as citizens are just spinning our wheels and waiting for the next incident to happen again.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Kudos to Venice Police Department, but not to mayor
To the Editor:
Thank you for reporting in the Saturday, June 27, edition of the Venice Gondolier, the front page story, Mayor: Sorry about action, written by Greg Giles.
Thank you, Mayor Feinsod, for your irresponsible behavior and thank you for your explanation of that behavior as “optics.”
As a scientific term, the word “optics” refers to visual perception — how and why the stimuli that we normally receive through our eyes reflect objects and events in the world with some degree of accuracy, or how incorrect or imprecise visual perceptions might be improved.
Here is what the “optics” revealed.
That the Venice Police Department was engaged in its mission.
The Venice Police Department’s mission statement says: The ultimate mission of the Venice Police Department is to provide public safety and preserve order for our citizens, visitors, schools and businesses. We accomplish this while guarding, without prejudice, the liberties of all those we encounter.
Thank you, Venice Police Department, for doing your job with integrity and excellence.
Thank you, Mayor Feinsod, for your ridiculous and reckless behavior. It serves as an optical reminder to all of us that each day these officers of the law provide safety and preserve order for all of us, without prejudice, allowing us to live in liberty and freedom.
Thanks to Chief Tom Mattmuller and thank you to each officer who serves this community well.
Great job, Venice Police Department.
Allen T. Speer
Venice
Disabled have been discriminated against, again
To the Editor:
The disabled have also been through injustices. We have been discriminated against. Treated unfairly.
Difference is, we have the tenacity to overcome and ask no one to make exceptions for us.
If need be, we choose to address our own injustices on a individual basis as it only makes us stronger.
A polio survivor from the 1955 polio epidemic.
Sandra Donnellan
Venice
David Graham is needed on the School Board
To the Editor:
On June 18, I had the pleasure of listening to the Zoom debate between two competing Sarasota County School Board candidates, David Graham and Karen Rose, sponsored by the Sarasota Tiger Bay Club.
When the harder questions were asked, here is what set them apart:
Given all of Ms. Rose’s experience and tenure within the school system, it was surprising to hear the hollowness of her responses. Several times she stated that it was up to the “stakeholders“ or that it is “not Karen Rose’s decision,” but the community who should decide. I was left wondering why she is using the term “stakeholders.”
There was no comfort in her answers, and they came across as dull and “passing the buck.”
David Graham, on the other hand, was electrifying with new ideas. He had studied the budget thoroughly and has looked at ways of reducing capital or ancillary services if needed.
Regarding the current School Board, he said the bickering and hostility has got to stop, period, and he proposed parent and student involvement on the School Board, so that they can see the mechanics of the board and participate in ideas, which he assured would turn into action.
At the end of the debate, I felt confident that David would not be afraid to lead, would work well with others and would get things done.
Karen, on the other hand, seemed to lack the characteristics of a leader and would have difficulty making decisions on her own.
Monica Balicki
North Port
Must remember the advice of the wise in times of unrest
To the Editor:
In this dangerous and stressful time of sharp social unrest we should all heed the wisdom of insightful thinkers from the past.
Martin Luther King Jr., Mohandas Gandhi and Henry David Thoreau, each in his own very eloquent way, gave this timeless advice: Treat everyone with respect, regardless of their race, economic status or position in society.
Each of us, and this includes police officers and politicians as well as ordinary citizens, can help bring a change toward a better world by refusing to imitate aggressors and, instead, just following the golden rule.
Or, as the Rev. King taught: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
Time to understand, fight institutionalized racism
To the Editor:
Since the late 18th century when George Washington was elected our first president, America has been viewed as a beacon of light for freedom and justice. A look back in history shows us that the path to a more just society for all has been long and difficult.
Our country was founded on the idea that all men were created equal but 12 of our presidents were slave owners. It took a civil war to end slavery in 1865 and another 100 years to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 banning discrimination in employment, schools and public places.
Now we have massive demonstrations and protests all across the nation and indeed all over the world demanding the end of institutional racism.
Freedom is never freely given. It must be earned, and the price is often high.
Randall Candea
Port Charlotte
Rubio, Scott, Steube need to represent people
To the Editor:
We probably need to remind Sen. Rubio, Rep. Steube and Sen. Scott that they are in office to serve their constituents, not their party lines. Now is the time to change. Trump is bad for our country.
Quite frankly, he makes Republicans look awful. We can be so much better.
I need to see my elected officials support BLM. This is a social issue, not political — and since they represent black folks as well as white folks, it’d really be strange for them not to support it. Blacks are taxpayers. These are the people they chose to serve when they ran for office.
I urge Sen. Rubio, Rep. Steube and Sen. Scott to divorce from party lines and do the right thing. Support police reform by approving Justice in Policing 2020. They need to listen to the people they represent instead of kowtowing to their party.
We want action. We want change. We want to do better.
Lizy Coale
Punta Gorda
