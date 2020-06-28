Editorial was hypocritical, ignores facts
To the Editor:
This letter is in reaction to the Op Ed piece you ran in the June 17 edition.
There are many forms of hypocrisy and you’ve clearly illustrated an insidious version in your piece.
To claim “moral high ground” as you did, basing that on your newly-found opinion that Robert E. Lee and other famous heroes of the Confederacy were traitors to their country, clearly ignores the fact that Lee’s father, along with every signer of the Declaration of Independence, were in fact traitors to their country.
Two wars, not just the one you mentioned, were fought by traitors.
So how can it be that one set of traitors is revered while the other is reviled?
Here’s what I think: Your emergent claim of moralism is nothing more than a blatant and shameful way to dodge your responsibility as a news organization to print the truth and to represent history as history.
By shirking that responsibility and jumping on the politically correctness bus you demonstrate what a pandering bunch of panty-wastes manage and edit your paper.
Here’s my dilemma. My great-great-great grandfather on my father’s side was Private William P who was a member of K Company, the Ohio 151st Regiment of Volunteers. He fought in the Shenandoah, along the James River around Petersburg and Richmond in the Battle of Monocacy and mustered out in December 1864.
But my mother’s great-great-great uncle was a Rebel cavalry officer who was killed at the Battle of Yellow Tavern in May 1864.
I’m supposed to revere Great-Grampa Bill but revile Great-Grand Uncle Jeb? I consider that not only cowardly but despicable.
However, according to your recent view of things for me to even exist in these troubled times that’s what I’ll have to do.
I have a better idea. Cancel my subscription to your newspaper immediately. I hope you have a great ride on the PC bus and make sure you claim the seats all the way in the back.
G. W. Palmer
Venice
What’s next with our country in upheaval?
To the Editor:
Our country is in upheaval. From COVID-19 to race riots and demonstrations, to removing historic statues and portraits in Washington D.C. and the rest of the country.
What’s next? With the way it’s going, will we be replacing all of our paper money, since presidents on said money all owned slaves?
Will the Jefferson Memorial be dismantled? How about Monticello?
What about George Washington’s Mount Vernon?
Will Washington D.C. be renamed?
Will all of our known history be erased one item at a time, so we are whitewashed (you should pardon the expression) and we will become a completely devoid of history, country? Will all these reactions of 2020 bring a completely blank slate for future generations?
I’m of the opinion this is getting quite out of hand, and people, in public office, and those in the general public, should take a step back, breathe, and try not to go overboard in their reactions, before these United States implode.
M. Nicholson
Venice
North Port should not allow deannexation
To the Editor:
Where is it?
Where is West Villages located? Let’s see now. It is located in North Port but it has a Venice address.
Also, it is Wellen Park and not West Villages — very confusing.
Some West Villagers (Wellen Park) complain of the new and wonderful North Port Aquatics Park. They should be pleased common folk residents have a new wonderful fun place to go.
Again, some also complain of renovations plans (long overdue) to upgrade Warm Mineral Springs — which is really an international tourist destination good for the local economy.
Both of these activities are open for all residents in the area to enjoy.
West Villages (Wellen Park) have grand deluxe resort type plans for “their” area that will cost many millions of dollars. I am sure when built it will be “with restrictions” to limit or keep out the common folk.
Come on, North Port city commissioners: Stand your ground. Do not let them deannex. — Bill Bakter, Venice
Why are people not following CDC guidelines?
To the Editor:
Retailers were closed. Businesses shutdown. Golf courses were deemed essential and they were to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC. Most courses realized their good fortune and complied.
Now, however, several are no longer following social distancing guidelines and are forcing two people to a cart.
Those golf courses are placing profit before safety. If they are unable to conform to CDC recommendations, they should be closed. People and or places willing to manipulate public health and safety to ensure profit margins are pandemic poison and a danger to society.
I know there are those who believe the pandemic has passed. It has not, and I quote Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an epidemiologist, from the June 10th edition of the Venice Gondolier, “It’s out there lurking, waiting for opportunities. We cannot let our guard down. There is no good biological reason why the virus would not come back.” — Robert Conover, Venice
It’s time to don your mask in the COVID-era
To the Editor:
Mask: a covering worn over the face to disguise or protect.
The Lone Ranger was unusual because masked-men were associated with crime. If you saw a man with a mask going into a gas station or bank, you’d call the police.
During the COVID-19 era, there were laws or suggestions to the public involving not entering public places without a mask.
Recently, my wife and I took a Sunday drive to watch spring emerge and soon found ourselves looking for a place to eat.
We stopped at their curbside card table and ordered a late lunch. Wearing my powder-blue mask, which my wife had made, we waited a mere 10 minutes for our upscaled brown bag. Easily done.
Looking for a place to sit, we went to the end of the block, crossed the street and walked into a Lutheran church garden with beautiful shade trees and nicely spaced benches.
No one else was there. Several feet behind us was a statue of St. Thomas Aquinas. as our designated protector from the coronavirus. We felt safe. We forgot about our lives being fragile until we noticed our bench was in the congregation’s memorial garden.
In front of us the sign read “HEAVEN’S GATE”.
At that time, it was everyone’s task; To do as the merchant would ask; When going to the store, And at the front door, We were told — to don our face mask. — David Swanson, Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.