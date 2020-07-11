Kudos to Venice Police Department, but not mayor
To the Editor:
Thank you for reporting in the Saturday, June 27, edition of the Venice Gondolier, the front page story, Mayor: Sorry about action, written by Greg Giles.
Thank you, Mayor Feinsod, for your irresponsible behavior and thank you for your explanation of that behavior as “optics.”
As a scientific term, the word “optics” refers to visual perception — how and why the stimuli that we normally receive through our eyes reflect objects and events in the world with some degree of accuracy, or how incorrect or imprecise visual perceptions might be improved.
Here is what the “optics” revealed.
That the Venice Police Department was engaged in its mission.
The Venice Police Department’s mission statement says: The ultimate mission of the Venice Police Department is to provide public safety and preserve order for our citizens, visitors, schools and businesses. We accomplish this while guarding, without prejudice, the liberties of all those we encounter.
Thank you, Venice Police Department, for doing your job with integrity and excellence.
Thank you, Mayor Feinsod, for your ridiculous and reckless behavior. It serves as an optical reminder to all of us that each day these officers of the law provide safety and preserve order for all of us, without prejudice, allowing us to live in liberty and freedom.
Thanks to Chief Tom Mattmuller and thank you to each officer who serves this community well.
Great job, Venice Police Department.
Allen T. Speer
Venice
Feinsod putting partisan politics over city needs
To the Editor:
I want our local elected officials to succeed regardless of party affiliation: when they succeed, we all benefit.
My mother is in politics in Tennessee and it is often a tireless and thankless job. However, thanks to the solid coverage from the Venice Gondolier, it is quite clear that Mr. Feinsod does not have the ability to put our city above his partisan political agenda.
He had the litigious Freedom From Religion Foundation come in to try and remove prayer from Council Meetings — a practice which the Supreme Court upheld in Town of Greece v. Galloway in 2014. Fortunately, he failed.
At least that exploit did not endanger anyone physically. His latest stunt in approaching an active traffic stop was ignorant, arrogant and life-threatening to both himself, the individual who was stopped, and the officers themselves.
His untrained engagement in an active situation should send a message to our community that his interest and passion is activism, not governance, and assuredly not safety. We deserve better as a community.
His actions reeked of brazen anti-cop partisanship and was geared at sowing division in our community. Mr. Feinsod stated, “I apologize to the public and the Venice Police Department for any misunderstanding about my intentions.” Mr. Feinsod — your intentions were crystal clear — it is your actions we find so troubling: dangerous, reckless and irresponsible.
Mr. Feinsod has shown that when he has to choose between political ideology and his town and constituents, the former trumps the latter.
Atticus Frank
Venice
Mayor’s job is to check workings of city departments
To the Editor:
Recent reaction to our mayor’s interest in local policing issues highlighted the deep polarization inherent in our politics today.
My brief answer to the ensuing criticism of Mayor Feinsod’s actions is: The workings of all municipal departments in the city of Venice is Exactly where the mayor’s nose belongs. That’s what he was elected for.
Ed Machado
Venice
Mayor, police, show dichotomy of public service
To the Editor:
How sad.
On full display for the world to see was a dichotomy of our public servants as displayed by the recent Venice Police Department dash camera footage of the week of June 26.
On one end of this dichotomy, the true police professionalism and exemplary public service was exhibited on full display for the world to see of a perfect textbook police encounter with a citizen. Respectful, dignified, and compassionate (the officers provided the citizen an alternative instead of a costly car tow due to a suspended license and car registration).
Hats off to one of the best police departments in Florida for keeping our fine city one of the safest cities in the United States.
On the other end of this spectrum for the world to see, was a mayor who exhibited a total lack of self-awareness as to what his job is (policy making and not policing enforcement), an absence of common-sense judgement by putting himself, the two Venice policemen, the automobile driver, and any innocent Venice bystanders in a possible compromising situation, and a sheer public manifestation of political buffoonery.
Venice is affectionately characterized by many visitors as “Mayberry by the Sea” because of the peace and prosperity afforded to us by our law enforcement personnel both on the street as well as the citizen customer service provided by VPD administrative staff.
It is sad that a mayor acts more like Deputy Barnie Fife than the honorable Mayor Ron Feinsod.
Robert Mc Elrath
Venice
Disabled have been discriminated against, again
To the Editor:
The disabled have also been through injustices. We have been discriminated against. Treated unfairly.
Difference is, we have the tenacity to overcome and ask no one to make exceptions for us.
If need be, we choose to address our own injustices on a individual basis as it only makes us stronger.
A polio survivor from the 1955 polio epidemic.
Sandra Donnellan
Venice
Why won’t Venice, county, enact face mask rules?
To the Editor:
I have been visiting the Sarasota and Venice since the early 90s and I was enchanted. I also understood the politics of this part of Florida.
Fast forward to 2017 when my husband and I moved here permanently. So here is my conundrum, how can the city of Venice with a mayor I proudly elected voted not mandate wearing masks.
This is also the same council that passed the ERA Amendment.
Here we are at Sarasota’s board who enforced a mandate for the city of Sarasota.
COVID-19 is a public health concern which to me for the good of our citizens if we protect not only ourselves the public at large.
Now is not the time to debate states right because we are in the middle of a large crisis which frankly could have been some what avoided. Behavior matters and that is why I will travel an extra 20 minutes to shop in Sarasota.
Rona Elias
North Venice
David Graham is needed on the School Board
To the Editor:
On June 18, I had the pleasure of listening to the Zoom debate between two competing Sarasota County School Board candidates, David Graham and Karen Rose, sponsored by the Sarasota Tiger Bay Club.
When the harder questions were asked, here is what set them apart:
Given all of Ms. Rose’s experience and tenure within the school system, it was surprising to hear the hollowness of her responses. Several times she stated that it was up to the “stakeholders“ or that it is “not Karen Rose’s decision,” but the community who should decide. I was left wondering why she is using the term “stakeholders.”
There was no comfort in her answers, and they came across as dull and “passing the buck.”
David Graham, on the other hand, was electrifying with new ideas. He had studied the budget thoroughly and has looked at ways of reducing capital or ancillary services if needed.
Regarding the current School Board, he said the bickering and hostility has got to stop, period, and he proposed parent and student involvement on the School Board, so that they can see the mechanics of the board and participate in ideas, which he assured would turn into action.
At the end of the debate, I felt confident that David would not be afraid to lead, would work well with others and would get things done.
Karen, on the other hand, seemed to lack the characteristics of a leader and would have difficulty making decisions on her own.
Monica Balicki
North Port
West Villages is not a cash cow for North Port
To the Editor:
As a West Villages resident, I was recently asked to fill out a Budget questionnaire for North Port. The first question of the questionnaire was to ask for my definition of “Fiscal Responsibility.”
Fiscal Responsibility is not: spending $12 million on a waterpark, not to mention the insurance premiums. The daily fee for residents to the Aquatic center is $6 — $8, not cheap for the “common folk” as referenced in a previous Letter to the Editor who seems to think West Villages is a bottomless pit of obligatory tax revenues.
The design and engineering services currently underway for Warm Mineral Springs Improvement Project is $1,374,125.
According to the June 10, 2020 story in the Venice Gondolier, the projects at completion would total more than $30 million.
Hiring a full-time archaeologist (salary $51,000) on the premise that the current Sarasota archaeologist North Port uses might someday retire although there are no current plans to do so.
What about using a college professor or a retired archaeologist on a per diem basis?
West Villagers for Responsible Government has exposed Mayor Debbie McDowell’s secret eavesdropping on its March 23 Cisco Webex meeting hosted by the West Villagers for Responsible Government. North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke stated any discussion of de-annexation is “selfish” as if it is West Villages duty to finance whatever North Port imagines.
West Villages is perceived to be a cash cow that North Port appears bent on milking until dry or de-annexation. — Richard Ferry, West Villages
A cautionary truth about U.S. health care
To the Editor:
A few years ago, my 55-year-old son, living in New England, needed medical attention.
As a self-employed contractor, he had carried private insurance for himself and his family for years until the cost became prohibitive.
He applied for Obamacare. A month before this plan took effect, he experienced shortness of breath and went to the ER at his nearby community hospital.
He was diagnosed with pneumonia, given some pills, and sent home with a $2,000 bill. The hospital explained monthly ER costs were divided by the number of monthly patients.
A month later he returned to the ER with more severe breathing problems. The attending physician immediately ordered him transported by ambulance to a major urban hospital. Strobes and sirens all the way.
He remained in the hospital for five days before they could do open-heart surgery to correct a previously unknown congenital defect and three days after that before he was released.
He has recovered fully and functions as a healthy, taxpaying, small business employer in his community.
The bill for this care was $529,000.
With his Obamacare policy now in effect, his out-of-pocket cost was $3,000 . Without it, he would have lost his home, his business, and possibly, his life.
Don’t tell him Obamacare is no good. Tell Donald Trump to keep his hands off it. — Edward White, North Port
No right to riot
To the Editor:
Almost everyone agrees that the killing of George Floyd was tragic and unlawful. The officers involved are under arrest and deserve punishment.
Most also agree the vast majority of police officers are law abiding citizens personally and professionally. Using this incident to indict all law enforcement is also an injustice.
The solution of liberals and the radical left is to defund or disband police, rendering law enforcement powerless. That is not the answer.
In cities such as New York, Minneapolis and Seattle, where police now have their hands tied, crime is at least double the national average or higher. Groups like Black Lives Matter ignore the circumstances of police involved shootings when quoting their statistics.
They also fail to mention that more police officers die in shootings than do victims of law enforcement shootings. Cases where someone dies or is mistreated should always be reviewed and reform implemented when appropriate.
Peaceful protest is guaranteed under the Constitution, but there is no right to riot and destroy property. Protesters have moved from a demand for police reform to a violent attempt to seize power and undermine authority.
It is time to support the police in the legal execution of their duties. — Stephen Guffanti, Sarasota
Taking up offer to find what President Trump has said
To the Editor:
A recent letter took people to task for so much “vitriol and hate for our president.” She suggested “try listening to what the president actually said and not what the media tells you he said.”
I took her up on that and compiled a short list of the presidents actual quotes, which are easily verified:
1) “an extremely credible source called my office and told me Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud...”
2) “If I win I may never see my property — I may never see these places again. But because I’m going to be working for you. I’m just not going to have time to go golfing, believe me. Believe me, believe me folks...”
3) “Rosie (O Donnell) is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb. Other then that I like her...”
4) “I look very much forward to showing my financials. Because they are huge...”
5) “I’m a very stable genius...”
6) “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her, wherever...”
7) “China has been working very hard to contain the COVID virus. The U.S. greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will workout well. In particular on behalf of the American people I want to thank President Xi...”
I could go on but space is limited. The writer closed with a saying from her mother “if you can’t say something nice about someone then don’t say anything at all.
My father too had a favorite quote “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”.....
- Larry Basta, Venice
Editorial ties president to untruths
To the Editor:
In your editorial of July 1, you falsely assert that President Trump urges those at his rallies and speeches not to wear masks. Not satisfied with that lie, you try to tie him to a ridiculous assertion that the Wuhan, China virus is a hoax.
Even the NY Daily News, a publication as leftist as the Gondolier, admits that Trump has urged people to wear masks. He also has said that it’s voluntary, and the reason he rarely wears one is that he’s tested for the virus regularly.
While I understand that your political sentiments are reflected in your editorials, you should consider telling the truth in them. — Al Lovasz, Venice
Remember advice of wise in times of unrest
To the Editor:
In this dangerous and stressful time of sharp social unrest we should all heed the wisdom of insightful thinkers from the past.
Martin Luther King Jr., Mohandas Gandhi and Henry David Thoreau, each in his own very eloquent way, gave this timeless advice: Treat everyone with respect, regardless of their race, economic status or position in society.
Each of us, and this includes police officers and politicians as well as ordinary citizens, can help bring a change toward a better world by refusing to imitate aggressors and, instead, just following the golden rule.
Or, as the Rev. King taught: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
Time to understand, fight institutionalized racism
To the Editor:
Since the late 18th century when George Washington was elected our first president, America has been viewed as a beacon of light for freedom and justice. A look back in history shows us that the path to a more just society for all has been long and difficult.
Our country was founded on the idea that all men were created equal but 12 of our presidents were slave owners. It took a civil war to end slavery in 1865 and another 100 years to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 banning discrimination in employment, schools and public places.
Now we have massive demonstrations and protests all across the nation and indeed all over the world demanding the end of institutional racism.
Freedom is never freely given. It must be earned, and the price is often high.
Randall Candea
Port Charlotte
Police departments need to be challenged for us
To the Editor:
The “brotherhood of law enforcement” is a very hard nut to crack. The makeup of these departments goes by their own set of rules, and they don’t like to be challenged in any matter.
This type of behavior has been going on for decades, with little push back from a mostly white America.
I say this because of a TV program I was watching last week showing a gentleman holding up a chart with the years 2000 through 2019 listed in a single row. After each year there was a number shown.
For the years 2000–2015 the number was 0; then in 2016 and again in 2017 the number was 1; and in the final year of 2019 the number was 2.
At this point I’m wondering what the numbers represented. Want to guess? I was shocked to hear that the numbers were the totals of how many police officer, in the line of duty, were convicted of first-degree murder.
So, the governors, mayors, and police chiefs of our states, cities and police departments need to set down new guidelines and enforce of them. Every officer needs to know up front, on day one, that their job is on the line for bad decisions that they make.
There will be “no good old boys club” (union reps) to sweep things under the rug. You mess up, you’re fired, period.
Anything short of this, we as citizens are just spinning our wheels and waiting for the next incident to happen again. — Ron Orlikowski, North Port
