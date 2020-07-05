Stop being mean to President Trump
To the Editor:
I was disheartened recently as I read three letters to the editor.
All three were filled with such vitriol and hate for our president.
Has anyone thought to say a prayer for the president as he tries to guide us through a world pandemic, race riots, cities burnt and looting, none of which are the president’s fault?
Before all of this started the president was on a clear track to win re-election in November. The stock market was at an all-time high. Three percent unemployment, a record low. Anyone wanting a job could work. Life was good.
Only the never-Trumpers and the dishonest news media were unhappy. They were like spoiled children having a tantrum. No matter what the president does, it is wrong in their eyes. Try listening to what the president actually said and not what the media tells you he said.
I, for one, will pray for our president, his family and our great country. Please stop all the hate speech. We have enough to deal with right now. My mother always told me, “If you can’t say something nice about someone then don’t say anything at all.”
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
It’s time to take this virus outbreak seriously
To the Editor:
I’m taking the current virus outbreak seriously. With more than 2 million Americans infected and a death toll reaching over 125,000 I do not wish to become a statistic.
Being a senior citizen of the age most affected by bad viral consequences, I’m listening to the wise ones of the medical professions. However, I have a problem with some of this advice.
Yes, N-95 level face masks have been in short supply and indeed should be first allocated to our first responders and medical professionals. However, when will we normal human beings be allowed the opportunity to use the same level of technology in protecting ourselves?
Why hasn’t there been a push to actually protect our citizens rather than the back-door approach of general face covering and social distancing? Why is there no national policy for having everyone in the country who wants to have the best mask available be able to get one?
Until we all can have the safest masks available, please be safe and smart about your exposures in public. Wearing a mask is much like wearing a seatbelt … it saves lives. The life you save may not be just your own, but that of a loved one.
Thomas Litteral
Venice
Why are people not following CDC guidelines?
To the Editor:
Retailers were closed. Businesses shut down. Golf courses were deemed essential and they were to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC. Most courses realized their good fortune and complied.
Now, however, several are no longer following social distancing guidelines and are forcing two people to a cart.
Those golf courses are placing profit before safety. If they are unable to conform to CDC recommendations, they should be closed.
People and/or places willing to manipulate public health and safety to ensure profit margins are pandemic poison and a danger to society.
I know there are those who believe the pandemic has passed. It has not, and I quote Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an epidemiologist, from the June 10th edition of the Venice Gondolier: “It’s out there lurking, waiting for opportunities. We cannot let our guard down. There is no good biological reason why the virus would not come back.”
Robert Conover
Venice
It’s time to don your mask in the COVID-era
To the Editor:
Mask: a covering worn over the face to disguise or protect.
The Lone Ranger was unusual because masked men were associated with crime. If you saw a man with a mask going into a gas station or bank, you’d call the police.
During the COVID-19 era, there were laws or suggestions to the public involving not entering public places without a mask.
Recently, my wife and I took a Sunday drive to watch spring emerge and soon found ourselves looking for a place to eat.
We stopped at their curbside card table and ordered a late lunch. Wearing my powder-blue mask, which my wife had made, we waited a mere 10 minutes for our upscaled brown bag. Easily done.
Looking for a place to sit, we went to the end of the block, crossed the street and walked into a Lutheran church garden with beautiful shade trees and nicely spaced benches.
No one else was there. Several feet behind us was a statue of St. Thomas Aquinas. as our designated protector from the coronavirus. We felt safe. We forgot about our lives being fragile until we noticed our bench was in the congregation’s memorial garden.
In front of us the sign read “HEAVEN’S GATE.”
At that time, it was everyone’s task; To do as the merchant would ask; When going to the store, And at the front door, We were told — to don our face mask. — David Swanson, Venice
Stop racism: Stop reporting race on official forms
To the Editor:
Let us demand an end to systemic racism.
First and foremost, we should not have systems that segregate people by the color of their skin or their country of origin.
We must demand of our government and public institutions the elimination of requirements to report whether we are white, Black, Asian or Hispanic on all forms. Maybe require whether we are Americans or other. —Fremont Thompson, Englewood
Police departments need to be challenged for us
To the Editor:
The “brotherhood of law enforcement” is a very hard nut to crack. The makeup of these departments goes by their own set of rules, and they don’t like to be challenged in any matter.
This type of behavior has been going on for decades, with little push back from a mostly white America.
I say this because of a TV program I was watching last week showing a gentleman holding up a chart with the years 2000 through 2019 listed in a single row. After each year there was a number shown.
For the years 2000–2015 the number was 0; then in 2016 and again in 2017 the number was 1; and in the final year of 2019 the number was 2.
At this point I’m wondering what the numbers represented. Want to guess? I was shocked to hear that the numbers were the totals of how many police officer, in the line of duty, were convicted of first-degree murder.
So, the governors, mayors, and police chiefs of our states, cities and police departments need to set down new guidelines and enforce of them. Every officer needs to know up front, on day one, that their job is on the line for bad decisions that they make.
There will be “no good old boys club” (union reps) to sweep things under the rug. You mess up, you’re fired, period.
Anything short of this, we as citizens are just spinning our wheels and waiting for the next incident to happen again. — Ron Orlikowski, North Port
Kudos to Venice Police Department, but not to mayor
To the Editor:
Thank you for reporting in the Saturday, June 27, edition of the Venice Gondolier, the front page story, Mayor: Sorry about action, written by Greg Giles.
Thank you, Mayor Feinsod, for your irresponsible behavior and thank you for your explanation of that behavior as “optics.”
As a scientific term, the word “optics” refers to visual perception — how and why the stimuli that we normally receive through our eyes reflect objects and events in the world with some degree of accuracy, or how incorrect or imprecise visual perceptions might be improved.
Here is what the “optics” revealed.
That the Venice Police Department was engaged in its mission.
The Venice Police Department’s mission statement says: The ultimate mission of the Venice Police Department is to provide public safety and preserve order for our citizens, visitors, schools and businesses. We accomplish this while guarding, without prejudice, the liberties of all those we encounter.
Thank you, Venice Police Department, for doing your job with integrity and excellence.
Thank you, Mayor Feinsod, for your ridiculous and reckless behavior. It serves as an optical reminder to all of us that each day these officers of the law provide safety and preserve order for all of us, without prejudice, allowing us to live in liberty and freedom.
Thanks to Chief Tom Mattmuller and thank you to each officer who serves this community well.
Great job, Venice Police Department. — Allen T. Speer, Venice
