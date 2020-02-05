VENICE — Here’s a summary of actions taken at recent city meetings not previously reported on
Venice City Council, Jan. 28 meeting:
• Approved the rezoning of the property at 805 South Tamiami Trail to a city Office, Professional and Institutional district. It’s one of two properties associated with a hotel project on the island.
• Removed the expiration date from the city’s garage sale ordinance.
• Approved borrowing to retire the city’s outstanding 2014 Capital Improvement General Obligation Bonds and issuing up to $3.5 million in new bonds to cover the loan.
• Approved a $2.8 million budget amendment.
• Accepted the donation of a pergola for the median in the 200 block of West Venice Avenue from Venice Area Beautification Inc. and 10 shark sculptures and a plaque from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, for installation downtown.
Venice Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Jan. 27 meeting:
• Voted to recommend City Council approve an agreement with Venice Area Youth Boating Association for the use of land at Higel Marine Park and Boat Ramp for boat storage and construction of a launch.
• Voted to recommend City Council approve the installation of two pieces of art on the Venice Art Center campus.
• Voted to recommend City Council approve the Art Center’s Fanta-Sea fundraiser involving the placement of painted seahorses and mermaids around town prior to their being auctioned off.
Venice Historical Preservation Board, Jan. 17 meeting:
• Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer reported that Sarasota County hasn’t yet responded to an inquiry about preserving author Walter Farley’s studio as an exhibit at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
• He also reported that other cities designed by John Nolen are showing little interest in forming an association.
“I just don’t know where we can go with this,” he said.
“Perhaps we should just focus on the one partnership, between us and Mariemount (Ohio),” Board Chair Jean Trammell said.
