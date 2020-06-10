CAPE CANAVERAL — A Venice High School graduate is assigned to a Coast Guard cutter that seized about 1,090 pounds of suspected cocaine in May worth $18.7 million from a vessel off Central America in the Pacific Ocean.
Ensign David Rodriguez is currently deployed on Coast Guard USCGC Confidence (WMEC-619) in the Engineering Department.
Rodriguez is a 2015 graduate of Venice High School who received an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
He is the son of Venice residents Terry and Nohemy Weekly.
He graduated with honors from the Coast Guard Academy in electrical engineering and was commissioned an ensign in May 2019, Terry Weekly noted. He is on his third patrol with the Confidence.
According to a Coast Guard news release, a patrol aircraft saw the “suspected smuggling vessel and diverted the crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC-619) to the go-fast vessel’s position.”
Suspected smugglers began throwing contraband overboard and were detained by authorities, the Coast Guard said.
The Confidence is homeported out of Cape Canaveral.
