VENICE - A Caps and Gowns ceremony was underway Thursday at Venice Performing Arts Center.
The Venice High School Class of 2020 was being lauded for graduation.
The event was put together after two graduations were canceled, leading to a variety of residents and politicians suggesting alternative ceremonies.
Venice High School hosted the event that started just before 9 a.m. and was set to last most of the day.
“Graduates and families will enter the VPAC to the playing of ‘Pomp and Circumstance,’ receive your diploma cover, and walk across the stage as your name is being called,” the high school said in a social media post.
Venice High School Principal Eric Jackson said about 70% of the class of 2020 has reserved a time for the event.
Originally, the class was to have a ceremony in May. That was rescheduled for July 18 at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park. As COVID-19 cases started to spike a few weeks ago, that event was scrapped.
Venice High School counselor Nicole Wolfe, the senior class adviser anticipated 300-400 seniors and their families will take part, with four students going through every 10 minutes.
A complete story and more photographs will be in Saturday's Venice Gondolier.
