Our Place

Venice High School Drama Department performs "Our Place" this weekend at the Venice Performing Arts Center. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - Live performances return again to the Venice Performing Arts Center this weekend with "Our Place," being performed by students of Venice High School Drama Department.

The play, by Terry Gabbard, will be performed three times Saturday and Sunday after opening at 7 p.m. Friday night. 

"The unassuming location of a dock extending out onto a small lake serves as the backdrop for five different stories," according to the synopsis. "Two new couples encounter their ex’s, a daughter brings her father to try and reconnect, a family of four tries to have a family fun day, a couple discovers they might not make it, and a brother tries to get space from his baby sister."

The one act play is considered a comedy/drama, according to Dramatic Publishing and usually has an approximate run time of 45 minutes. 

"Both funny and dramatic, finally, in a poetic epilogue, they all discover the true meaning of Our Place," the synopsis states. 

Tickets for the play are $5 at the door through cash or check. 

Performances are: 7 p.m. Friday, April 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18. 

Proceeds will go to the VHS Drama Department. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments