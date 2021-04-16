VENICE - Live performances return again to the Venice Performing Arts Center this weekend with "Our Place," being performed by students of Venice High School Drama Department.
The play, by Terry Gabbard, will be performed three times Saturday and Sunday after opening at 7 p.m. Friday night.
"The unassuming location of a dock extending out onto a small lake serves as the backdrop for five different stories," according to the synopsis. "Two new couples encounter their ex’s, a daughter brings her father to try and reconnect, a family of four tries to have a family fun day, a couple discovers they might not make it, and a brother tries to get space from his baby sister."
The one act play is considered a comedy/drama, according to Dramatic Publishing and usually has an approximate run time of 45 minutes.
"Both funny and dramatic, finally, in a poetic epilogue, they all discover the true meaning of Our Place," the synopsis states.
Tickets for the play are $5 at the door through cash or check.
Performances are: 7 p.m. Friday, April 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Proceeds will go to the VHS Drama Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.