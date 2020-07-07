VENICE — The Class of 2020 will have a long time to look back in hindsight at its senior year.
And the on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again commencement, graduation and honor events are on again, in a way.
Venice High School will host a Cap and Gown event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 16 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
It will be a slow and steady celebration of the Class of 2020 and is mainly for a photo opportunity for the graduates.
“Graduates and families will enter the VPAC to the playing of Pomp and Circumstance, receive your diploma cover, and walk across the stage as your name is being called,” the high school said in a social media post.
On Tuesday, Venice High School Principal Eric Jackson gave credit to the class and the people helping organize the event.
“We have experienced a very strong and positive response to the photo op event that we have planned and prepared for our 2020 graduates,” Jackson said in an email. “Each graduate will have their photo taken individually as well as with their family on stage.”
He said they quickly had more than 250 reservations for participation and now have about 70% of the class of 2020 reserving a time — about 360 students, he wrote.
Originally, the class was to have a ceremony in May. That was delayed and rescheduled for July 18 at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park. As COVID-19 cases started to spike a few weeks ago, that event was also scrapped.
Several local groups started to set up alternative events, including a School Board member who sought to rent football fields at Venice and North Port highs, but the July 16 program is now the recognition for the class.
Principals wanted to make sure something took place.
“Upon receiving notice of cancellation for our graduation ceremony, all high school principals gathered with our Executive Director to determine what we could do for our graduates that would remain in compliance with the required health guidelines,” Jackson said. “We all understood that the loss of a milestone event like an in-person commencement would be very upsetting to all families.”
From that, alternative events were discussed, he said.
“This evolved into a plan in which our graduates and their families could be together and take part in a celebration inside our Performing Arts Center,” he wrote. “We liked the idea of utilizing the lighting and the sound system as graduates came up on stage. We would be able to announce their name and take their photos in a temperature-controlled environment.”
Jackson credited Lindsay Gallof and Nicole Wolfe with much of the organizing of the event.
“They have done a wonderful job of organizing it in such a manner that will allow us to maintain a consistent flow so that all graduates and their families may be celebrated throughout the day,” he said.
During the event, graduates can pick up pre-purchased yearbooks and class panoramic photos. They will need to wear a face covering when they enter the center and the school noted hand sanitizer will be available.
“Families will remain in a designated spot until it’s your time to enter the main area of the VPAC,” the school’s social media post said. “We also ask that families remain in vehicles until your designated time.”
The class has had a lot of second-semester traditions canceled because of COVID-19.
“Our graduates have been denied the ability to come together and participate in a traditional outdoor graduation ceremony,” Jackson said. “I hope this form of a culminating event will give our students and families their moment together to celebrate a well-earned accomplishment. I will receive a tremendous amount of satisfaction and joy in watching our graduates come up on stage with their families, listen to their names being read, receive their diploma and feel the graduation experience.”
And while there won’t be an address, he has his own thoughts and hopes for the Class of 2020.
“The Class of 2020 is graduating into a world upended by the coronavirus,” he said. “School districts across the nation were forced to close schools to prevent the spread of the virus to protect vulnerable individuals.”
He said the pandemic “has impacted our students in both small and profound ways, academic, economic, social and emotional.”
“It’s not clear to any of us at this time how the pandemic will play out,” Jackson said. “With that said, I am confident in our graduates’ collective ability to persevere through these challenging times. I am also confident that these times will only strengthen their resolve as they embark upon positive and productive lives well beyond high school.”
Jackson noted the Class of 2020 was his first class of students when he arrived at the school in August 2016.
“You have many reasons to be proud of your accomplishments, not the least of which is persisting through this final, challenging semester,” he said. “All the best to the Class of 2020 as you pursue bright futures ahead.”
