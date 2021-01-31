A Venice teenager is facing charges for a Dec. 21, 2019 fatal car crash as he and his brother were coming home from basketball practice and running errands.
Tristan Michael Burroughs, 18, of the 400 block of Trenwick Lane in Plantation Golf & Country Club, faces charges including: vehicular manslaughter, homicide; reckless driving with a serious bodily injury; and driving a motor vehicle, motorcycle, racing on highway, parking lot or roadway.
A probable cause affidavit into the arrest was not available from Sarasota County Clerk of the Court's online system over the weekend.
Burroughs was 17 at the time of the crash.
He was the driver in a southbound Mercedes sedan along U.S. 41 just outside North Port city limits when his vehicle struck a Dodge minivan near Lazy River Road, according to initial police reports.
Thomas Roushar, 70, of Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused his minivan to overturn. Attempts to reach Roushar's family were unsuccessful Sunday.
Burroughs was being released on $55,000 bond, according to his attorney, Peter Collins.
"I think he's going to be exonerated when everything comes to the light of day," Collins said Sunday afternoon.
The family refused comment on the case Sunday.
However, Tristan Burroughs had spoke with the Venice Gondolier's Vinnie Portell a few weeks after the crash.
“It was crazy," Tristan Burroughs said in January, 2020. "The first thing I thought of was my brother and making sure he’s OK ... I don’t think it hit me until I got in the ambulance and started thinking about everything.”
Tristan Burroughs was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the crash; his brother, Keegan, 15, was taken by BayFlite to Tampa General Hospital for leg and wrist injuries.
Burroughs has been a starter on the Venice High School basketball team. He has relied on the sport, he told the Venice Gondolier in January 2020.
“Basketball is helping me get back to normal,” he said. “Besides family, basketball is everything to me. I love to play ... If I’m in a bad mood, I can play basketball and it takes the weight of everything off of me.”
After the crash, Tristan Burroughs spoke to Portell about his appreciation for life.
“I was just thankful that me and my brother were OK,” Tristan said. “I really could have just died so easily. So it’s like I have another chance at life and everything ... I want to take full advantage of that.”
Burroughs, in a separate traffic case a few weeks later, was cited with unlawful speed on Jan. 18, 2020 for driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone along Interstate 75 near River Road. He completed traffic school following that.
Collins noted the impact the arrest could have on Tristan Burroughs.
"Any senior in high school who is arrested on serious charges that he's not guilty of, this would be very tough," Collins said.
The arraignment for Tristan Burroughs is Feb. 5.
