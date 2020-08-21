VENICE - Another traditional aspect to any year is being canceled because of COVID-19.
Co-chairs Bob and Sue Hebert of the Venice Holiday Parade made the announcement official on Friday afternoon.
They cited a July 24 city news release that noted CDC guidelines on large gatherings would need to be followed.
"The 2020 Venice Holiday Parade is part of this decision and will therefore not occur this year," the wrote in an email. "We are hopeful the event will happen next year. We do thank you for your interest and participation in the past."
The state noted in its Friday numbers that it has more than 10,000 deaths since the pandemic began this year.
But there were positive signs. Fewer than 5,000 new cases were reported Friday for the sixth day in a row after averaging more than 5,800 on 13 of the previous 14 days in August.
The virus is especially hard on seniors.
Sarasota County reported 63% of those hospitalized being 65 and older, according to the Department of Health. Ten patients younger than 25 have been hospitalized.
In Charlotte County, 72% of those hospitalized are 65 and older. Only one person in Charlotte below the age of 25 has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and that patient was a child younger than 5.
Julie Beatty, director of marketing for Venice Regional Bayfront Health, provided the following recommendations:
• Put distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
• Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer containing 60% or more alcohol.
• Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Wear a face mask to cover your nose and mouth when you are in public places where you may come into contact with other people.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a bent elbow or tissue and immediately dispose of the tissue.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
Sarasota County similarly saw a drop from 150 to 75 on Friday. Charlotte County had a drop from 63 hospitalizations to 46 on Friday.
