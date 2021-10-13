VENICE — After a year hiatus, the Venice Holiday Parade will return to downtown Venice on Nov. 27.
The parade will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving at 6:30 p.m. and will start at the corner of Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue.
It will continue down West Venice Avenue, on the north side, after crossing over Harbor Drive. Then the parade will take a turn onto Nokomis Avenue and will go down to Turin Street.
At Turin Street, the parade will turn right, making its way to the Venice Community Center where it will end.
To coincide with COVID-19 guidelines, the holiday parade will have several safety measures this year.
There will be no early set-up of chairs or blankets along the parade route or else will be removed by the city. However, chairs may be set up the afternoon of the parade only.
Parade spectators will not be allowed to set up on the redesigned Venice Avenue median.
There will be no performances before the parade and no food vendors will be included.
The floats and parade participants will not be throwing candy or other items out. Additionally, event participants will be advised on safety precautions including social distancing to the extent possible, recommendation of wearing masks, and the use of sanitation stations.
For any parade viewers wanting to be socially distanced along the route, the city suggests to watch from Nokomis Avenue.
Masks are encouraged in any crowded areas.
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce contacted City Manager Ed Lavallee, indicating it would like to partner with the city to put on the parade.
“The 2021 Holiday Parade will most likely be smaller this year, but traditionally exciting,” said Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.