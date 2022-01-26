Structure fire

A house, at the 400 block of Golden Beach Boulevard, caught on fire early Sunday morning which officials believe started in the fireplace flue.

VENICE — A house on the island of Venice caught on fire, which burnt a majority of the roof early Sunday morning.

“The house is at a total loss,” said Jack Stevenson, the city of Venice fire marshal.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Venice Fire Rescue, along with Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments, responded to a structure fire with five people inside the home.

All of the occupants, including three residents and two visitors, got out safely and no injuries were reported for the occupants or firefighters.

Stevenson and Venice fire officials determined the fire was accidental and stemmed from the fireplace flue.

“The fire got in between the roofs and that’s why it was so hard to put out,” Stevenson said.

From his interviews with the firefighters, Stevenson said, the fire was already through the roof prior to the departments arriving.

“The roof is burnt completely off,” he said.

Firefighters were on scene until noon on Sunday to extinguish hot spots.

Adding to the fire damage, Stevenson said the personal property in the house was heavily damaged from the water used to extinguish the fire.

