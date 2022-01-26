topical Venice house catches fire, residents safe By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A house, at the 400 block of Golden Beach Boulevard, caught on fire early Sunday morning which officials believe started in the fireplace flue. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — A house on the island of Venice caught on fire, which burnt a majority of the roof early Sunday morning.“The house is at a total loss,” said Jack Stevenson, the city of Venice fire marshal.Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Venice Fire Rescue, along with Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments, responded to a structure fire with five people inside the home.All of the occupants, including three residents and two visitors, got out safely and no injuries were reported for the occupants or firefighters.Stevenson and Venice fire officials determined the fire was accidental and stemmed from the fireplace flue.“The fire got in between the roofs and that’s why it was so hard to put out,” Stevenson said.From his interviews with the firefighters, Stevenson said, the fire was already through the roof prior to the departments arriving.“The roof is burnt completely off,” he said.Firefighters were on scene until noon on Sunday to extinguish hot spots.Adding to the fire damage, Stevenson said the personal property in the house was heavily damaged from the water used to extinguish the fire. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Clarity needed on what's a private beach Silver Alert issued for area man The green canopies of Venice Police Beat for Jan. 20, 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Clarity needed on what's a private beach Silver Alert issued for area man The green canopies of Venice Police Beat for Jan. 20, 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
